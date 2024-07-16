TheTrucker.com
Landstar honors 2023 class of Million Mile Safe Drivers

By Bruce Guthrie -
The Landstar Class of 2023 Roadstar® and 1, 2, 3 and 4 Million Mile Safe Driver inductees in attendance at the 2024 BCO All-Star Celebration.(COURTESY OF LANDSTAR)

ORLANDO, Fla. — July 7, 2024, was a big day for 109 OTR drivers.

Landstar released photos and results of a group that were recently recognized the achievements and skills of the newest class of Million Mile Safe Drivers and Roadstar designees among its network of independent owner-operators.

An awards ceremony and giveaway took place during Landstar’s Annual BCO All-Star Celebration held in Orlando, Florida, July 7.

Landstar inducted the Class of 2023 which includes 109 new 1 Million Mile Safe Drivers, 20 new 2 Million Mile Safe Drivers, one new 3 Million Mile Safe Driver and one new 4 Million Mile Safe Driver.

Earning the Landstar Roadstar distinction were 13 individuals recognized for their high levels of safety, productivity and excellence in customer service.

Already a 3-Million Mile Safe Driver and Roadstar reciepient, Duane Vorst was honored with a Landstar BCO Lifetime Achievement Award.

Landstar 2 Million Mile Safe Driver and Roadstar Honoree John Fuller Won a New 2025 Freightliner Cascadia truck in the 49th Landstar truck giveaway; this was the 11th truck awarded specifically to a Landstar Million Mile Safe Driver or Roadstar recipient.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

