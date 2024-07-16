Atlas names Parmenter as Information Chief

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Atlas has named its new Chief Information Officer.

In a recent release the company announced the appointment of Ryan Parmenter to Chief Information Officer. In his new role, Parmenter will oversee the Information Technology functions for Atlas® World Group and its 10 subsidiaries, including technology capabilities, resources, and assets, according to the company’s release.

The company says that Parmenter’s primary focus will be on establishing the technology vision and roadmap to support its short, medium, and long-term business objectives. He will also ensure all technology operations and deliverables exceed business needs while continually enhancing the technology talent pool and providing the efficient, effective use of resources.

“Ryan’s 23 years of IT experience with Atlas has significantly elevated our team’s technology and overall logistics. We’re thrilled to appoint him as Atlas’ Chief Information Officer for Atlas,” said Ryan McConnell, President and Chief Operating Officer of Atlas Van Lines. “He’s been a strong asset to our leadership team, and we’re excited about his new role.”

According to a company bio, Parmenter joined Atlas in 2001 as a software engineer and has held roles of increasing scope and responsibility over his time with the company. During his tenure, Parmenter has provided guidance and enhancement of logistics and household goods transportation systems. In his most recent role as Vice President of Information Technology, Parmenter led an experienced technology team and oversaw the strategic technology committee ensuring Atlas remained a technology leader in the relocation and logistics industry.

“I look forward to leading Atlas’ IT initiatives to new heights. By leveraging technology to drive innovation, enhance our services, and streamline operations, we will continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers, employees, and Agents,” said Parmenter. “It is a privilege to continue serving on Atlas’ senior leadership team and drive success within our digital ecosystem to support all areas of the business.”

Before his career at Atlas, Parmenter developed key business applications for ARS Group, a leading marketing research company based in Evansville, Ind. He is a graduate of Truman State University. Parmenter also serves in various technology roles in his community including as Chair of the University of Southern Indiana IT Alliance and a member of the Evansville Information Executive’s Group (EIEG). In his spare time, he volunteers for the Isaiah 117 House and Chairs their Local Advisory Team (LAT). He also serves on international mission trips with The Turning Pointe Church.