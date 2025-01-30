TheTrucker.com
Truck Driving Job News

Rolling out opportunities: Advantage Truck Group, Worcester Railers partner for student trades & tech night

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  Truck Driving Job News   >   Rolling out opportunities: Advantage Truck Group, Worcester Railers partner for student trades & tech night
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Rolling out opportunities: Advantage Truck Group, Worcester Railers partner for student trades & tech night
Worcester Railers and Advantage Truck Group host Trades & Tech Night for students. (Photo courtesy Advantage Truck Group)

SHREWSBURY, Mass.  Nearly 200 students from high schools across Massachusetts and the SkillsUSA Massachusetts network participated in the recent Trades & Tech Night career fair hosted by the Worcester Railers in partnership with Advantage Truck Group.

“The ongoing need for skilled professionals is a challenge for the heavy-duty truck business and other skilled industries and making students aware of these career opportunities is critical to solving this issue,” said Kevin Holmes, president and CEO of Advantage Truck Group.

Held at the DCU Center before the Railers hockey game, the event gave students the opportunity to explore career options and meet with about twenty organizations within the skilled trades, including Advantage Truck Group and other businesses offering internships, paid apprenticeships and full-time job opportunities in industries ranging from transportation and the building trades to manufacturing, lab sciences and more.

The Trades & Tech Night event underscored the growing opportunities for students in the skilled trades and how advanced tools and technologies continue to create more career pathways within these essential industries.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE