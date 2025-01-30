Rolling out opportunities: Advantage Truck Group, Worcester Railers partner for student trades & tech night

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Nearly 200 students from high schools across Massachusetts and the SkillsUSA Massachusetts network participated in the recent Trades & Tech Night career fair hosted by the Worcester Railers in partnership with Advantage Truck Group.

“The ongoing need for skilled professionals is a challenge for the heavy-duty truck business and other skilled industries and making students aware of these career opportunities is critical to solving this issue,” said Kevin Holmes, president and CEO of Advantage Truck Group.

Held at the DCU Center before the Railers hockey game, the event gave students the opportunity to explore career options and meet with about twenty organizations within the skilled trades, including Advantage Truck Group and other businesses offering internships, paid apprenticeships and full-time job opportunities in industries ranging from transportation and the building trades to manufacturing, lab sciences and more.

The Trades & Tech Night event underscored the growing opportunities for students in the skilled trades and how advanced tools and technologies continue to create more career pathways within these essential industries.