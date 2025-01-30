XPO salutes safety superstars: 246 drivers reach 1 million+ accident-free miles

GREENWICH, Conn. — XPO is saluting 246 of its professional truck drivers who achieved million-mile safe driving milestones in 2024.

“I want to congratulate our 246 drivers who reached one million or more consecutive accident-free miles last year,” said Mario Harik, CEO. “I am grateful for everything they do to serve our customers and keep our roads safe, and I look forward to recognizing many more drivers in the coming year.”

Collectively, they have driven over 308 million consecutive accident-free miles, equivalent to roughly 12,379 trips around the Earth.

Safety Superstars

Of the 246 drivers, 199 reached one million consecutive accident-free miles, while 35 drivers surpassed two million miles. Additionally, XPO celebrated nine drivers for achieving three million consecutive accident-free miles, including the 100th driver in company history to accomplish this feat.

Three drivers were recognized by XPO for reaching four million consecutive accident-free miles last year: Dale Williams of Knoxville, Tennessee; Doug Phelps of Clearfield, Pennsylvania; and Darrell Thompson of Indianapolis, Indiana. Four million miles is the equivalent of driving to the moon and back over eight times. Dale, Doug and Darrell have a combined 116 years of accident-free driving at XPO.