Veterans wanted: Industry leaders identify top careers for veterans; transportation and logistics a natural fit

ATLANTA — Hire Heroes USA, a national nonprofit organization that empowers U.S. military members, veterans and military spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce, has released its “Top Jobs for Veterans 2024” report which highlights the top industries, jobs and cities where veterans and military spouses are finding employment in the first nine months of 2024.

“Veterans and military spouses have tangible skills and leadership abilities that provide tremendous value across a variety of industries,” said Ross Dickman, CEO of Hire Heroes USA. “The breadth of roles is well represented in our 2024 data, and most importantly it signals that veterans are a competitive advantage in the workforce; one that strengthens the nation while making their workplace better.”

The report showed that the transportation/logistics industry is a natural fit for those transitioning into civilian life.

Government and public administration (15%) is the top industry for veteran hires, followed closely by defense contracting (14%). Information technology (8%), health care and social services (7%), and transportation and warehousing (5%) rounded out the top five industries.

In 2024, veterans and military spouses were hired for job functions including administrative (7%), maintenance and repair (6%), security and law enforcement (5%), training and instruction (5%) and analyst (5%). The top U.S. market for veterans to find employment is the Washington, D.C. metro area, followed by San Diego; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Virginia Beach, Virginia; and San Antonio.

Last month Hire Heroes USA announced it surpassed a major milestone by assisting its 100,000th client in their search for civilian employment, according to a company press release. Since 2005, Hire Heroes USA has offered free, personalized one-on-one coaching, resume assistance, interview preparation and mentoring that has helped veterans successfully navigate the transition into their post-military careers.

“In the first nine months of 2024, Hire Heroes USA helped nearly 10,200 veterans and military spouses successfully secure new jobs, which generated an estimated economic return of more than $703 million,” the release said. “On average, Hire Heroes USA works with a candidate for 12 to 16 weeks before they secure employment. Hire Heroes USA clients are achieving $69,263 in starting salary, well above the national average.”

Veterans and military spouses face unique challenges in the search for meaningful civilian careers. Hire Heroes USA has almost two decades of experience overcoming barriers and helping veterans and military spouses succeed in their civilian careers.

The full “Top Jobs for Veterans” report is available on the Hire Heroes USA website. This report is based on Hire Heroes USA’s hiring data from January 1 through September 30, 2024.