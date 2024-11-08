Old Dominion Freight Line and Folds of Honor forge powerful partnership

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Old Dominion Freight Line (OD) is partnering with Folds of Honor, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing educational scholarships to families of fallen or disabled US service members and first responders.

“We’re proud to partner with Folds of Honor and help with their meaningful mission,” said Marty Freeman, president and CEO of Old Dominion Freight Line. “We really appreciate the sacrifices made by service members and first responders. This partnership shows our commitment to supporting their families and boosting their educational opportunities.”

According to a company media release, OD’s corporate donation will be directed to providing scholarship funding for students pursuing education in supply chain management, operations, transportation, or obtaining their commercial driver’s license (CDL).

In aligning with Folds of Honor, OD aims to enhance its commitment to supporting the nation’s heroes. The partnership will amplify the mission and increase scholarship funding for the families of military and first responder heroes across America. By investing in education for students pursuing careers in supply chain management and transportation or obtaining their commercial driver’s license, OD hopes to inspire future leaders and support the continued growth of these vital industries.

“Folds of Honor is proud to team up with OD,” said Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, Folds of Honor founder. “We believe the partnership will be a force multiplier to the mission and awareness of Folds of Honor and increase scholarship funding to the families of American military and first responder heroes.”

Founded in 2007 by Rooney, a decorated F-16 Viper Fighter Pilot, Folds of Honor has awarded about 62,000 scholarships totaling nearly $290 million. In 2022, the organization expanded its mission to include first responders such as police, fire, EMTs, and paramedics.

For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship, visit foldsofhonor.org.