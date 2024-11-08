Show your stripes, get rewarded: TEL offers veterans discounts for independent owner-operators

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn, and GREENFIELD, Ind. ─ Transport Enterprise Leasing (TEL) has launched a discount program in support of military veterans in the commercial trucking industry which aims to help veterans succeed as independent owner-operators by lowering their initial business costs.

“TEL supports military veterans because it’s the right thing to do, and because it’s good for commercial trucking,” said Jud Alexander, TEL president and co-founder “Veterans have made sacrifices for our nation and deserve everyone’s appreciation. They also are known for being excellent and dedicated commercial drivers.”

According to a press release, the program offers a $750 discount on the security deposit for a new truck lease with TEL. The process to qualify is simple. See TEL’s website for full details on steps to apply.

Alexander noted that appreciation for veterans runs deep at TEL. The late Doug Carmichael, who co-founded TEL with Alexander, was a U.S. Army veteran and a commercial truck owner-operator early in his career. He also noted that veterans make up 6% of the overall team at TEL, reflecting the company’s ongoing dedication to those who have served.

The company also supports military veterans through community service and charitable contributions, including donations to the Wounded Warrior Project.

To apply for the TEL Military Veterans Discount Program, call 423-214-3915 or visit https://tel360.com/tel-veteran-discount-program/ to learn more.