TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Wildfires keep coming in bone-dry New Jersey

By The Associated Press -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Wildfires keep coming in bone-dry New Jersey
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Wildfires keep coming in bone-dry New Jersey
This photo provided by New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection firefighters respond to a forest fire on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Evesham, New Jersey. (New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection via AP)

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. — Firefighters in New Jersey were stretched even thinner on Friday, Nov. 8, when another wildfire broke out in the state’s bone-dry conditions.

At least four wildfires were burning in the state, stretching from the Pinelands in the central and western parts of the state to the New York City suburbs.

The latest fire broke out along the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Englewood Cliffs in Bergen County, across the Hudson River from New York.

It was smaller than the three others burning in New Jersey, each of which had burned less than a square mile as of late Thursday. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service had not released updated information on those fires Friday morning.

It was 30% contained, and no homes were threatened by it.

Conditions were even more hazardous Friday than they were the day before, with the National Weather Service issuing a red flag warning calling for gusty winds and low humidity that could help spread fires quickly.

New Jersey has not received measurable precipitation in over a month, the weather service said, setting a new record.

The Associated Press Logo

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.

Avatar for The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE