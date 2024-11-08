Cleaning up confusion: An introduction to heavy-duty emissions regulations

To start out, let’s discuss what is being regulated. First there are criteria pollutants. Criteria

COLUMBUS, Ind. — If the recent decision by two states to delay the implementation of specific clean – engine rules for heavy – duty trucks tells you anything, it is that North America’s regulatory landscape is ever – evolving. To best grasp the latest news out o f Massachusetts and Oregon and its impact, we will lay the groundwork for understanding the various regulations along with where and when they are in play for trucking fleets. As we all navigate the energy transition, those of us at Cummins are committed to lead through both our innovative and regulatory expertise to encourage an empowered industry workforce.

Criteria pollutants can react with other chemicals in the air t o create smog and ozone. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is

regulating criteria pollutants with its Heavy – Duty Low NOx regulation that takes effect in 2027 while the California Air Resources Board (CARB) is

regulating criteria pollutants wit h its Omnibus regulation that started this year. Next, there are greenhouse gases (GHG). Greenhouse gases trap heat in the Earth’s atmosphere which contributes to climate change. GHG is made up of six different gases including carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) and nitrous oxide (N 2 O). EPA’s GHG Phase 2 and newly released Phase 3 regulations specifically address GHG. EPA’s Heavy – Duty Low NOx regulation was adopted in 2022. This nationwide rule sets stronger emissions standards for heavy – duty engines starting in model year 2027 with a 35mg NOx standard.



It requires that those emissions standards be met for a longer peri od of time while those engines are on the road including additional in – use testing protocols and lengthening the emissions warranty.



CARB’s Heavy – Duty Omnibus regulation was adopted in 2021. This rule impacts engines in new heavy – duty vehicles that are newly registered in California. CARB’s Omnibus sets stronger emissions standards starting in model year 2024 with a 50mg NOx standard. T he rule takes a second step in model year 2027 to align with EPA’s 35mg NOx standard.

CARB’s Omnibus regulation also requires that the emissions standards be met for a longer period of time while those engines are on the road, including additional in – use t esting protocols and lengthening the emissions warranty. Omnibus also includes more stringent off – cycle emissions standards, making the engine certification tests more challenging. Several states have signaled that they plan to adopt CARB’s Omnibus in 2026 including Oregon, Massachusetts, Washington, New York and Vermont.



Last month’s separate announcements by Oregon and Massachusetts delayed the implementation dates from 2025 to 2026.