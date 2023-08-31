Ohio Police: Trucker shot to death during altercation with another driver

SIDNEY, Ohio — An Ohio truck driver is dead after being shot on Wednesday, Aug. 30, in the parking lot of Angstrom Fiber in Sidney.

According to the Sidney Police Department, the body of Brandon Tyler Welsh, 32, of Eaton, Ohio, was found at 11:22 a.m. after a 911 call alerted emergency personnel.

A police report states that truck driver Lashawn Dean Hughes, 48, of Greensboro, North Carolina, was arrested in Anna, Ohio, by the local police department after fleeing the scene in his big rig.

He is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail on a murder charge.

“This case is an active investigation, preliminary evidence and witness statements indicated that the alteration between the two men was likely due to a road rage incident,” according to the police report. “Both men were semi-truck operators for different companies, and neither man had any business association with Angstrom. It appears Angstrom was an random place where the two men’s altercation came to violence.”

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Sidney Police Department at (937) 498-2351 or Crime Stoppers at (937) 492-8477.