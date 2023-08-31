Love’s adds 95 truck parking spaces with 2 new locations in Louisiana, Nevada

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 31, 2023 – Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Opelousas, Louisiana, and Jackpot, Nevada, with new locations that opened on Thursday, Aug. 31.

The location in Opelousas, located off Interstate 49 and Harry Guilbeau Road, adds 100 jobs and 64 truck parking spaces to St. Landry Parish.

The location in Jackpot, located at Highway 93 and Progressive Drive, adds 45 jobs and 31 truck parking spaces to Elko County.

“We’re excited to open our 12th Love’s location in Louisiana and seventh in Nevada,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “By continuing to grow in areas where our customers need fast, friendly service that gets them back on the road quickly, we’re expanding our Highway Hospitality to even more professional drivers, travelers and locals.”

The Travel Stops are open 24/7 and offer bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, brand-name snacks and Love’s Mobile to Go Zone with today’s latest technologies.

The locations also include:

Opelousas

More than 17,000 square feet.

Hardee’s and Godfather’s Pizza (opening Sept. 4).

64 truck parking spaces.

59 car parking spaces.

Seven RV parking spaces.

Speedco (opening Sept. 6).

Seven diesel bays.

Seven showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

Jackpot

More than 9,000 square feet.

Subway (opening Sept. 4).

31 truck parking spaces.

22 car parking spaces.

Four RV parking spaces.

Five diesel bays.

Four showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

In honor of the grand openings, Love’s will donate $2,000 each to the Park Vista Elementary School in Opelousas and Jackpot’s Helping Hands.