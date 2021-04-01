Hey everyone! It’s time for your Thursday Daily Trucker News Update! I’m Carlin Stafford.

And I’m Isela Rios. We have a lot of news to cover today, including:

If you lie about your time, you’ll do the time

California wildlife taking action

And a floodwater rescue in Tennessee

So, let’s get Trucking!

Isela: A woman who was employed at M&D Trucking company was busted stealing more than one hundred thousand dollars. The investigation began in January and is still being conducted. According to police 45-year old Jennifer Lynn Garland had been altering her time card to give herself more hours, gave herself a $3 raise, and even extra hours of personal time , sick time, and vacation days. She also wrote unauthorized company checks, depositing them into her personal bank account and covered it up by altering company records. The company owners discovered the embezzlement when they realized they had been locked out of the system. Investigators expect the cash amount to rise as the investigation continues.

Carlin: California is not playing when it comes to the safety and health of native wildlife. California prosecutors are pressing charges against Jesse Villasana who was hauling crude oil along Hwy 166 through Santa Barbara County when he made an unlawful turning movement at an unsafe speed and overturned the tanker causing it to come loose from the truck and roll into the Cuyama River, spilling over 45 hundred gallons of crude oil into the river. The accident took place in March 2020 but charges are now being pursued due to the death of 2 birds, a belted kingfisher, and a mallard, that were killed in the oil spill. The charges also include several misdemeanors for violating the California Fish and Game Code. Villasana is scheduled for arraignment on June 25th.

Isela: A school bus collided with a semi traveling along Route 20 near Avalon Way in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. The bus was transporting kids to school when the accident occurred. The front end of the bus was struck and children were tossed around. Seven children and the bus driver were transported to a nearby hospital to get evaluated for minor injuries. The truck driver was not hurt. The exact reason for the crash is still under investigation and no citations were issued, but locals say that the roadway has been a safety issue for school busses in the past. The principle of the academy has asked for something to be done and asked for a safety signal along the route. City authorities declined because of the school’s location to adjourning streets….. this sounds crazy to me….. Carlin, what you got?

Carlin: A wreck that involved 3 semi-trucks caused the shutdown of a major street in Illinois. According to police a 51-year old driver from Richon Park was going south on Chicago street when he failed to slow down at a red light swerving into the northbound lanes to avoid striking a vehicle stopped at a light – but then overcorrected, hitting another semi-truck driven by 58-year old Tinley Parkman. The force of the impact caused his rig to crash into a third. The first semi-truck overturned trapping the driver inside. Both the first and second drivers were transported to a nearby hospital and the third driver was lucky to have no injuries.

Isela: Last Sunday near Murfreesboro, TN a truck driver was rescued from floodwaters. Rutherford County Fire & Rescue received a call that a truck driver was stranded. The crew responded to Sulphur Springs Road to find a semi-truck completely submerged in water and the trucker standing on the hood of the rig, holding onto the roof for support. The rescue of the truck driver was just the second of five water rescues performed that evening. Thankfully the driver was unharmed. Authorities always caution everyone to exercise caution when you encounter areas with standing water.

Carlin: This next story proves wide loads are the best loads! A historical building in San Jose, California, known as the Pallesen Apartment building, a four- plex built in 1910, has been moved down the road from it’s original location. The building originally sat on the corner of South First and East Reed streets and was moved to East Reed Street and South Fourth Street. The building was built by the team of Frank Delos Wolfe and Charles McKenzie. The building was hauled just three blocks by specialty movers and will be preserved, renovated and sold as affordable housing. Check out the video as the building is hauled safely to its, hopefully, final destination.

That does it for today’s update!

Tune in tomorrow for all the trucking news you need!