Hey everyone! It’s time for your Tuesday Daily Trucker News Update!

We have a lot of news to cover today, including:

How much money is up for grabs for infrastructure project through the DOT

Which important item is now in short supply – and how it’s impacting manufacturers

And why a Texas company is being forced to refund truck drivers in Iowa

So, let’s get trucking!

Carlin: Two bills looking to make CMV weight limit violations easier two enforce are working through the state’s legislature. Senate Bill 691 outlines the fines for vehicles are exceeding the weight limits – 2-hundred dollars for 7-hundred-fifty to 3-thousand pounds over the limit – and 6-hundred-fifty if the vehicle is 7-thousand to 10-thousand over the limit. The second bill, SB 617, would transfer some enforcement duties from the Oklahoma Corporation Commission to the Department of Safety. The Corporation Commission says it doesn’t support the bill as they are written but wouldn’t be opposed to consolidation.

Isela: The US Department of Transportation has announced 1 billion dollars in funding is available for infrastructure projects if states wish to apply for it. The program, known as Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity or Raise, will evaluate projects on safety, environmental sustainability, quality of life, economic competitiveness, state of good repair, innovation, and partnership. Priority will be given to projects that reduce climate change, demonstrate improvements to racial equity, and the ability to create jobs. The maximum grant award amount is 25 million dollars – and no state can be given more than 1-hundred million. The DOT plans to host webinars to help states through the application process – and answer any questions or concerns.

Carlin: We know vehicles manufacturers are struggling right now – thanks to the pandemic and the global chip shortage… But now, we can throw another wrench in the system – a rubber shortage. What’s causing that? Well – disrupted shipping and supply lines, stockpiling by China, and a leaf disease… As a result, prices are on the rise, and many auto suppliers are trying to secure their own stockpile before it gets worse. And it would seem this rubber shortage could last a while – the tree that is used to make it doesn’t’ mature for 7 years.

Isela: Volvo Trucks North America has made its first double digit order of zero-emission battery-electric class 8 trucks. The company will lease 14 VNR Electric daycabs to a Southern California food distributor, Quality Custom Distribution. The leases and charging infrastructure will cost about the same as diesel-powered rigs thanks to a almost 4 million dollar grant to Volvo from the Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Inland Port Program. QCD will use the trucks for last mile delivery routes in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties – and are based out of Fontana. Deliveries of the trucks will begin in the Fall 2021.

Carlin: Another scammer has been caught and forced to return money they stole from truck drivers. Texas based Compliance Processing Group LLC of Frisco sent past due notices to Iowa truck drivers – telling them they must contact the company immediately or face fines up to 10-thousand dollars. The company then charged the drivers nearly 1-hundred-50 dollars to submit a federal document that could be filed for free. The company is now offering full refunds for any Iowa driver who requests one within a year.

Isela: Check this out! Trucking and transportation companies can now have access to 24/7 on demand telehealth programs – thanks to a partnership between MeMD and the Healthy Transportation Foundation. Companies who are members of HTF can sign on for the program – and have access to the virtual primary care services it provides, which includes care for common injuries and illnesses via computer, app, or phone!

That does it for today’s update!

Tune in tomorrow for all the trucking news you need!