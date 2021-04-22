Hey everyone! It’s time for your Thursday Daily Trucker News Update!

We have a lot of news to cover today, including:

The record-breaking freight rebound recorded in March

How a driver helped save a man in California

And a surprise gift for a driver in Charlotte

So, let’s get trucking!

Carlin: Truck manufacturers are dealing with several issues right now – and Volvo can add another issue to the list. The company is dealing with its first strike since 2008. Nearly 29-hundred United Auto Workers struck the only North American plant in Dublin, Virginia. The strike comes after a 5 year agreement between Volvo and the UAW expired in March – but was extended for talks. A vote showed members were 97-percent in favor of the strike… Right now, it’s expected talks to end the strike won’t start until at least April 26.

Isela: Freight has surged again in March – payments were more than 27-percent higher year-over-year and almost 8-percent higher than February. That makes it the third all-time highest over the past 4 months… Storms in February threw off many transportation networks, but the industry quickly bounced back, hitting levels equal to the peak of 2020 shipping. Experts say if this keeps up shipment indexes will be up 30-percent year-over-year in the second quarter.

Carlin: President Joe Biden is expected to nominate Meera Joshi to lead the FMCSA – the administration she’s been leading on an interim basis since January. Joshi has more than 16-years of experience, serving as chair and CEO of the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission – where she led Vision Zero campaigns, using data to keep high risk drivers and unsafe vehicles off the road. She also helped with other major policy, like open transportation data standards for app-based providers, the nation’s first for-hire driver pay protection program, and access to for-hire transportation for passengers who use wheelchairs. She also served as the inspector general for NYC’s Department of Corrections and the first deputy executive director of New York City’s Civilian Complaint Review Board.

Isela: California Highway Patrol and a truck driver are being called heroes after their quick thinking saved a man who was trapped 35 feet in the air! According to CHP, a man was working on a traffic light in Santa Rosa when his truck caught fire… He tried to lower himself down, but the controls were fried… An officer in the area noticed the smoke and waived down a tractor-trailer nearby. The officer guided the truck underneath the basket, allowing the man to jump on top of the trailer – and was driven to safety. The fire was put out, but not before the boom and bucket fell to the ground. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Carlin: Talk about a surprise! A driver with Ward Transport was in Charlotte when a bird happened to drop their load onto the semi’s window! And no, we’re not talking crap… We’re talking carp!! Okay, it kinda looks more like perch… But, either way – the bird lost its lunch, and the driver got one heck of a surprise! Despite the shock, the driver is fine and there was no major damage to the rig.

Isela: If you’re in Florida this weekend – get ready for the 75 Chrome Shop Truck Show in Wildwood! There will be food, fun, more than 130 trucks, and music from Tony Justice! More than 25-thousand dollars in prizes will be handed out, including the “Prime Shine” and People’s Choice Award! And the best part, if you’re just there to watch, you get in free! Go check out 75 Chrome Shop’s Social Media pages for more!

That does it for today’s update!

Tune in tomorrow for all the trucking news you need!