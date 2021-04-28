Hey everyone! It’s time for your Wednesday Daily Trucker News Update!

We have a lot of news to cover today, including:

A judge in hot water for a trucker ticketing scheme…

Daimler truck recalls… will you be getting a notice?

“Night Shiftin’”… are you an overnight driver? If so, you’ve got new company.

So much news to talk about.

Carlin: So, let’s get trucking!

Britnee: First up today – a former chief tribal judge finds herself in hot water for her role in a truck driver speeding ticket scheme.

The former Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council chief judge, Roni Brady, was sentenced to six months in prison and ordered to pay back almost $11,000.

Brady played a vital part in the ticketing scheme that illegally collected fines from truck drivers who were speeding on the reservation.

Once pulled over, the drivers were offered the option to make a $250 donation and having no ticket record rather than paying the standard $125 ticket. Brady then deposited the donation money into a separate account.

Under Tribal Law, Tribal law enforcement is restricted from imposing fines on anyone who is not a Native American tribal member in criminal matters on the reservation.

The scheme collected $24,000 from truck drivers over a three-year period, and Brady plead guilty to wire fraud.

Carlin: The CVSA’s Roadcheck is right around the corner and a seasoned trucker is offering some important tips for drivers looking to coast through the upcoming blitz.

Smart Trucking posted a video late last week outlining important tips for drivers as the CVSA’s biggest trucker enforcement blitz draws near.

May 4th through 6th, inspectors will be focusing on two areas – “Hours of Service” violations and lighting violations – during the 72 hours.

The Smart Trucking video outlines these key points: know how to check your brake lights yourself, make sure ALL of your lights and reflectors are working and are not broken, and be sure to keep print outs of prior violation paperwork with you.

The DOT, like usual, will be checking all of your paperwork, so make sure your license, certifications, and permits are up-to-date.

The video even offers an interesting idea for avoiding violations during this time… take a few days off and go fishing.

Britnee: Well, if you own a new Daimler truck, keep a look out in the mail for a recall notice. Almost 18,000 Daimler trucks are now recalled for a steering issue.

Daimler Trucks North America issued the recall notice for certain 2021 through 2022 models of Freightliner, Western Star, and Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation trucks.

The recall notice states, the steering arm and tie rod bolts on the recalled trucks may have a defective seam that can fracture, which could result in a loss of steering and ultimately a crash.

Daimler is notifying truck owners, and dealers will repair the defect at no cost to the owner.

The recall will begin June 10, 2021.

Carlin: Next month, you might start seeing a new truck cruising the highways! The Shell Starship 2.0 to be exact.

The newest hyper-fuel-efficient tractor-trailer conducted regional testing earlier this year and now prepares for its cross-country drive.

The trip will start in San Diego, California, and end in Jacksonville, Florida and carrying around 40,000 pounds. The 2018 Shell Starship achieved 8.94 miles per gallon, and the Starship 2.0 is looking to improve this number during the cross-country journey.

The North American Council for Freight Efficiency will monitor the results of the Starship 2.0’s journey.

Shell’s Starship Initiative’s goal is to improve technology, energy efficiency, and sustainability for class 8 trucks and trailers.

Britnee: Well, overnight drivers you’ve got a new radio show to keep you company!

Boss Radio Networks’ “Night Shiftin’” airs Monday through Friday from 2 to 6 a.m. Central Time, and will feature nationwide weather reports, news, any requests, and dedications for truckers.

The show is hosted by 45-year veteran radio personality Ric Stratton from his studio in Utah. “Night Shiftin” is transmitted through the internet, it should be available without interruption on most interstate highways and in major cities from coast to coast.

And it’s super easy to access the show, all you have to do is use your smartphone and play the stream through your rig’s sound system, although, data charges may apply.

“Night Shiftin” is available through myTuner Radio, Radioline, Simple Radio, radio.net, or by visiting bosscountryradio.com and clicking “Listen Live.”

Carlin: And, let’s end on a good note! California’s highway 1 opened back up last week ahead of schedule.

The newly repaired stretch of Highway 1 was completely damaged by a major storm that swept the road into the ocean nearly three months ago.

During that storm, more than 14 inches of rain caused flooding and mudslides, which left a 150-foot-damaged section of the road.

Crews working 12-hour days and seven days-a-week are who we should thank for the highway being reopened two months ahead of schedule.

All-in-all the highway cost $12 million rebuild and reopened on April 23.

Carlin: That does it for today’s update!

Britnee: Tune in tomorrow for all the trucking news you need!