Carlin: While a lot of the country is thawing out from last week’s artic blast – tons of stories are coming out about people helping people get out of the snow! Like this Facebook post from Saline County, Arkansas that shows some trucks pulling a truck! Talk about a bunch of helpful hands!

Isela: Many have been affected by the winter storms and folks in Waco, Tx, received something special, when Coca-Cola packed up 6 of their trucks with bottled water to help Texans affected by the winter storm.

A post on social media by the city stated, “In the midst of this emergency, Coca-Cola was the good hearted, compassionate neighbor we needed, and your generous gift will always be remembered by those residents in need.”

Carlin: We talk about it all the time but without truck drivers – this country wouldn’t be able to function! And as states recover from the artic blast, it’s becoming even more apparent! An HEB employee took to social media to express their gratitude to drivers after they were finally able to drop off much needed groceries and other supplies to locations in Texas. So, if you’re a driver – thank you for all you guys do! And if you’re not a driver, be sure to thank them for keeping everything moving!

Isela: Do you love being on the road? Well this job opportunity might be for you. Planters, the iconic snack brand is looking to hire few avid peanut lovers to hit the road. You can spend 365 days traveling the country in the iconic Nutmobile and have the opportunity to appear on nationally televised parades and professional sporting events. Sounds like you’ll have a nutty time!

Carlin: During Black history month Jeff Greer, Senior VP of HR for Tennessee based FedEx Freight Corp. has been recognized as one of this year’s Black History Month leaders who are helping to move America forward.

Greer is responsible for all human resources and safety functions at FedEx Freight which employs 45,000 team members across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Greer started working for FedEx 21 years ago transitioning from law to human resources.

Isela: Here’s a company that has many talking. A North Dakota based company is changing the game by offering gimmick free pay structure and some pretty cool perks. No need to chase miles or stress about a break down, or even having cash for groceries. Great Plains Transport stated, “We know that sometimes the transition from one job to the next can be pretty difficult and times get tough. We don’t want any of our new drivers to worry about going hungry or worrying about how they’re going to get groceries to fill their fridge. It’s one less thing they need to worry about.” Some the perks include; Annual salary, in a weekly paycheck, medical insurance, and mileage-based bonuses.

