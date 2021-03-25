Hey everyone! It’s time for your Wednesday Daily Trucker News Update! I’m Carlin Stafford.

CVSA International Roadcheck Dates

A Drivers Last Mile

And A mountain climber fitness challenge

Carlin: In honor of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, Trucking Moves America Forward (TMAF) recognizes the growing number of women who are supporting the trucking industry and working to keep America moving forward. Mandy Graham, CEO of Great West Casualty Co., said she has always been amazed at truck drivers’ commitment to service, regardless of what is thrown at them, adding that trucking truly is the backbone of America. She believes that anyone who is looking for a career that provides daily adventure with a sense of purpose and community, they can find a professional home in trucking.

Niki: It is time to mark your calendars because the CVSA International Roadcheck is set for May 4th through the 6th. This Annual three-day event is when CVSA-certified inspectors conduct compliance, enforcement, and educational initiatives targeted at various elements of motor carrier, vehicle, and driver safety.

Carlin: A Lafayette Parish trucker who died of cancer got one last ride Saturday. 54 year old Alex McLean of Carencro was a long-time truck driver who in 2019 was diagnosed with colon cancer.

McLean passed on March 9th at home surrounded by family and friends. A semi bearing McLean’s body was escorted to its final resting place. (Play video)

Niki: Truckload freight pricing jumped and national average load-to-truck ratios for dry van and refrigerated (reefer) freight hit record highs in February as severe weather across much of the United States distressed supply chains and disrupted transit times. The DAT Truckload Volume Index, a measure of dry van, reefer and flatbed loads moved by truckload carriers, declined 9.8% from January to February, reflecting a reduction in freight movement for the month. The DAT market outlook in March is for spot rates and truckload freight volumes to fall from record highs but remain elevated as they track a more normal pattern of activity. Strong import volumes continue to put pressure on supply chains as shippers try to replenish their inventories.

Carlin: Walmart Inc. has removed rules requiring sellers on its marketplace website to be registered in the U.S. — an attempt to close the e-commerce gap with Amazon.com Inc. and tap into China’s vast network of manufacturers.

This month, the world’s largest retailer began opening up its third-party marketplace to foreign sellers, who no longer need a U.S. address or business tax identification.

Walmart is looking to expand its marketplace, where suppliers can offer their products via the company’s website, and the services that branch off of it, like fulfillment and advertising.

Niki: Interested in a friendly competition where you get fit and healthy? Well, The Fit to Pass® “Continuing to Drive Your Way to Good Health” contest is a virtual event for professional drivers designed to test your strength and conditioning and get you on the road to better health. You compete by doing as many mountain climber exercise repetitions as you can in one continuous set, providing a video as verification. Winners will be those who do the most mountain climbers in one set, and they have male and female divisions. Contest started on March 22 and ends May 8. Make sure you head over to fittopass.com to enter.

