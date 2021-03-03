Hey everyone! It’s time for your Wednesday Daily Trucker news update! I’m Carlin Stafford.

Isela: Legislation was introduced that would help promote more opportunities in the trucking industry for women. The bill would among other things, establish a “Women in Trucking Advisory Board” to better identify barriers to entry for women in the trucking industry. The board would be responsible for coordinating formal education and training programs, establishing mentorship opportunities for women in the industry, and enhancing outreach initiatives that are exclusive to women. WIT President Ellen Voie stated “Although women have strengthened their presence in the supply chain in the past few years, we know there are still issues that cause women to reject a transportation career. Our goal is to better identify these concerns and address them to create a more diverse industry.”

Schneider Transport has donated more than $2 million in grants to more than 400 organizations across North America last year. In 2020, Schneider launched new initiatives to support organizations committed to creating change. The company's foundation provided its inaugural Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion Program grants to 11 nonprofit organizations across North America, totaling more than $75,000. The recipients were nominated mostly by Schneider associates and will help organizations inspire dialogue and take concrete actions for change. LuEllen Oskey, director of the Schneider Foundation. "Schneider has a history of giving back, and after the struggles of this past year, we recognize that our financial contributions make an impactful difference in our local and regional communities."

Mark Rourke, Schneider president and CEO. “Despite the disruptions to everyday life, our incredible associates dedicated over 5,000 hours of time to volunteering in their local communities.”

Isela: A paramedic was on his way to work when he suddenly was involved in a car pileup in FT Worth, Tx. Trey McDaniel was in his Toyota FJ Cruiser when he noticed brake lights, so he slowed down but hit black ice. He then spun into a barrier wall, where he was trapped. A semi-truck then came barreling towards him, unable to stop, and the impact crushed his vehicle and sent it flying over the barrier wall that caused Every airbag to deploy. The cocoon kept him safe and alive. He still managed to jump into action to help others involved in the pile up. When the on-duty paramedics realized he had been involved in the crash, they quickly sent him to the hospital, where he was evaluated and determined to have only scrapes and bruises. McDaniel later posted his experience on reddit, where he credited his FJ Cruiser for saving his life.

Carlin: A truck driver popular on Tik Tok recently took to the platform to share a jarring story exhibiting the importance of personal safety in trucking, and even the importance of knowing how to back up all on your own. This driver was at a truck stop in Kansas one night when he noticed a female driver was having trouble backing up her truck. As he was getting out to help, he noticed a guy next to her beat him to it. He then noticed the female driver slide over to the jump seat and the gentleman got in the truck and parked the truck for her. In his video he warns ladies “don’t ever do this,” and he continues stating that once the guy helped her park the truck, he grabbed the woman by her throat and jerked her into the sleeper berth. But the Tik Tok driver along with another driver seen what was happening and they quickly ran to help the woman almost getting themselves arrested. After the warning video was posted the comments came, one female trucker viewer and follower stated ““Thank you! Had something similar happen to me, unfortunately for the idiot, he didn’t know my German Shepherd was in the back…” Glad the Tik Tok driver was at the right place at the right time.

Isela: Carlin, you’re gonna love this next story….. An owl was discovered on the flatbed of a semi-truck in Little Rock, Ak. It was around 2:30am when the driver noticed the owl. The driver was not sure what to do, so called the Little Rock Police Department. That was a different type of rescue for officers, but they used a towel and a cardboard box to get the owl to safety. The entire rescue was caught on the body cam of the officer assisting. After the rescue the owl was transferred to the Little Rock Zoo to the Raptor Rehab of Central Arkansas, where the owl will stay to recover for the next few weeks. Rodney Paul of the Raptor Rehab stated, “about 95% of our intake come from car strikes.” He went on to say that he was amazed there were no injuries to the owl, but he could tell the owl was sore.” The owl was put on pain meds and once he’s all healed up, he’ll be ready to fly again released into its natural habitat.

Carlin: The East Syracuse Fire Department was dispatched to the westbound New York State Thruway when a report was made that a “projectile” had went through the windshield of a truck and striking the truck driver. The driver had stated “that at the time that the projectile came through the windshield a flatbed truck hauling junk cars had been traveling directly right in front of him. After the driver was stuck, he was able to maintain control and safely pull the truck off the roadway. When rescue crews arrived, the driver was conscious and breathing. He was taken to a nearby hospital. The incident is still under investigation by the New York State Police.

