Hey everyone! It’s time for your Tuesday Daily Trucker News Update! We have a lot of news to cover today, including:

The reason you’ll want to get those truck orders in now and not later…

Why a truck only bridge in Alabama is getting push back from truckers…

And find out what was found hiding in a truck full of spinach!

So, let’s get trucking!

Carlin: If you’re looking to order a Class 8 truck in 2021 – you better get to it! Right now, the number of orders for new rigs is outpacing how quickly they can be built. In February, more than 15-thousand trucks were sold in the US, that’s down more than 8-percent in January… But, the number of orders for trucks totaled 43-thousand-8-hundred – that’s up more than 2-hundred percent from the same time last year… And as of March, the backlog of trucks that still need to be built is 2-hundred-28-thousand! The biggest reason for the backup?? Parts – specifically steel and semiconductors or “chips” which are currently in short supply around the world.

Isela: Navistar International is offering free one-year factory-backed warranty for engine and aftertreatments on used International LT Series or International RH Series. The offer includes trucks from any International Dealer, International Used Truck Center, any non-international dealer or independent seller, including fleet resellers and auctions. To be eligible, the vehicle must be:

Model year 2018 or newer LT or RH series

Delivered to an end user by Dec. 31 2021

Must have less than 550-thousand miles, 475 horsepower or less

A clean health report provided by an international dealer

Preventative maintenance or DOT inspection completed within the last 12 months.

Clean title

Retail sale in the US

Completed Warranty Registration within 15 days of purchase.

Carlin: A plan has been unveiled for a toll bridge meant just for 18-wheelers in Alabama. The proposal is for an I-10 Toll Bridge over the Mobile River – the bridge would be meant only for trucks… It would also expand the Bayway to 3 lanes East and westbound, using the existing shoulders as lanes. Proponents say the new bridge would remove large trucks from the Wallace Tunnel – which they say would increase traffic flow by 40-percent and would decrease delays by more than an hour. However, truck drivers are opposed to the plan – saying cars should pay the toll as well. The proposed toll would cost between 10 t0 15 dollars each way… The proposal is still in the planning phase but it approved construction would begin in 2022 and could take 4 years to complete.

Isela: Frito-Lay has completed the transformation of a facility in California to a zero-emission and near-zero-emission site for production and transport. The company replaced all of the diesel vehicles at the Modesto side – using now 12 electric forklifts, three BYD yard trucks, and six 220EV Peterbilt box trucks to distribute product to local retailers. A fleet of 38 Volvo VNL natural gas rigs do the larger local and regional hauls. The company is also expected to receive a shipment of 15 electric Tesla trucks later this year. PepsiCo, the parent company of Frito-Lay, plans to be completely zero-emission by 2040.

Carlin: We’ve all heard about hiding leafy greens in other foods so picky eaters will eat them… You know, smothering them in cheese or chopping them up to easily hide them. But – it’s not often we hear about hiding things in leafy greens! But that’s what happened at the Otay Mesa, California-Mexico border. According to Customs and Border Protection – more than 1-million dollars’ worth of methamphetamine was discovered hidden in a shipment of fresh spinach! They were wrapped in paper and labeled with pictures of spinach… The truck, trailer, and narcotics were seized, and the driver was arrested. He is expected to face federal charges.

Isela: Actor and musician John Schneider, known for Dukes of Hazard and Smallville, is releasing a new album “Truck On” this week! A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Saint Christopher Relief Fund. You can hear one of the songs on the album, “Born at a Truck Stop” on YouTube right now to get you ready for the album’s release!

That does it for today’s update!

Tune in tomorrow for all the trucking news you need!