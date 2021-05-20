Hey everyone! It’s time for your Thursday Daily Trucker News Update!

We have a lot of news to cover today, including:

The rate of positive driver drug tests compared to last year

The postponement of the North American Commercial Vehicle Show

And exciting news about the Great Lakes Big Rig Challenge

So, let’s get trucking!

Britnee: First we start with the rate of truck driver positive drug tests are steady with last year’s rate.

The Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse says the first three months of this year remain on pace with last year’s, and the number of drivers who have yet to enroll in return-to-duty programs unfortunately remains low.

As of April 1, there were just over 14 -thousand driver positive drug tests recorded this year, compared with almost 56-thousand failures during all of 2020.

The majority of the positive tests were for marijuana, followed by cocaine.

Marijuana positive drug tests represented nearly 58% of all positive drug tests and officials report that some truck drivers don’t realize they are not permitted to use marijuana at all, despite the fact it could be legal in their state for medical or recreational use.

Drivers who fail their drug tests must enroll in a return-to-work program, and pass a drug test before they are permitted to get back behind the wheel.

Carlin: We’ve all be trying to answer it… besides more drivers what can we do to feed the trucking demand?

Some are wondering if rapidly increasing warehousing costs and shrinking warehouse capacity will push shippers to keep their freight moving.

Inventory costs have been growing at the fastest rate recently while warehouse capacity continues to shrink at a near record pace, according to the Logistics Managers Index.

Right now, inventory costs are increasing as fast as they have since the index was created in 2016 with a record value of 84.58 in April and the warehouse capacity measure is below 50 since the summer of 2020: dropping in each of the first four months of this year — meaning shippers have less space to store their stuff.

According to the LMI survey, many people do not believe transportation costs will ease over the next year: meaning companies will most likely explore multiple solutions.

For-hire trucking is still the best solution, even with higher costs.

Increasing warehouse prices will continue to support more freight movement and a robust spot market as shippers look for the best solution.

The LMI says visibility is the cheapest option in a crazy market.

Britnee: Well organizers of The North American Commercial Vehicle Show postponed the event for 2021.

The show was scheduled for Sept. 28th through 30th at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

The decision came after manufacturers and fleets explain they are still worried about traveling and attending large gatherings with the lingering effects of COVID-19.

There is also a growing number of events for Fall 2021 and they are all competing with one another – that ultimately factored into the decision.

NACV organizers will share information regarding its future plans in July.

Carlin: Continental will celebrate its 150th year in business October 8th.

The Germany-based automotive parts manufacturing company known to be some of the best semitruck tires in the industry employs more than 235,000 people in 58 countries and markets.

The company was founded in 1871, and began as a tire and rubber manufacturer.

Continental Tire North America Inc. came about after the company acquired tire manufacturer General Tire in 1987 and is a key milestone in its transformation from a local manufacturer of tires and soft rubber products to an international technology company.

The company now has nearly 15,000 employees in the United States.

Britnee: Here is some fun news for you – the Truck Boss team is going to be at the Onaway Speedway in Michigan for the Great Lakes Big Rig Challenge over the upcoming Memorial weekend.

We are going to bring you behind the scenes of the races, all of the live action and we’ll be handing out a ton of swag!

The Great Lakes Big Rig Challenge is a Quebec style uphill side by side Semi Truck drag racing competition and can only be found in one location in the United States which is the Onaway Speedway.

Competitors will be hooked up to trailers loaded down with 123 thousand pounds of lumber and race uphill. It’s going to be wild!

And that’s not all – our good friend Tony Justice along with other musical artists will also be there perform.

If you are in the area, you definitely want to check it out. You can purchase tickets and find event details at their website listed below.

Carlin: And always we like to end on a good note!

Check this out this bad boy that hit the lake this weekend!

This custom semi-truck boat caught all the attention as it sped by and honked its horn.

It really looks like its hauling on the water!

That does it for today’s update!

Tune in tomorrow for all the trucking news you need!