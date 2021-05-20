As a boy, Eric Landry of Shenley, Quebec, worked in his father’s body show and knew he wanted to be a truck driver. Now, he’s hauled cargo all across Canada and the lower 48 states.

His 2008 Kenworth W900L has more than 1.5 million miles and has been customized from top to bottom.

Eric said it’s a never-ending project that he never gets tired of working on. Each year, he will change something on the truck to make it look better but respect the old-school style of the truck.

The interior has been heavily customized. Eric has done a lot to maintain classic appeal on the inside including the fuel pedal, switches, gauges and putting the radio in the overhead console.

Eric has been driving for 25 years and said that he still enjoys it like the first day. He’s also looking to pass that love for driving to his son Jimmy. In 2008, Eric and his wife bought a Kenworth K100 that he and Jimmy have been rebuilding for the last three years.

Eric added that he loves being able to take his family on the road with him because every trip is a new adventure.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos to [email protected].