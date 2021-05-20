39th Annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs to be held July 29-31 in Hampshire, Illinois

HAMPSHIRE, Ill. — The 39th annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs competition — themed “A Time to Shine” — will be held July 29-31 at Love’s Travel Stop in Hampshire, Illinois, located just off Interstate 90 and U.S. 20. The three-day event will continue the tradition of honoring truck drivers for their hard work.

The Shell Rotella SuperRigs competition is a truck beauty contest for actively working trucks. Owner-operators from across the U.S. and Canada compete annually for more than $25,000 in cash and prizes. Eleven drivers will be selected to have their trucks featured in the 2022 Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar. The 12th truck honored in the calendar will be a 2016 Peterbilt 389 owned by Brian Dreher, which won Best of Show in the 38th annual competition, held virtually in 2020 because of COVID-19 restrictions.

During the 2021 event, COVID-19 protocols will be in place for the safety of attendees. There is no fee to enter SuperRigs, and each entrant will be judged by a team of experienced judges from trucking media outlets.

Plans for this year’s Shell Rotella SuperRigs are subject to change; more information and advance registration will be available soon at Rotella.com. Event registration is recommended, but not required.