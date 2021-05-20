HP Inc. joins development program to test Embark autonomous trucks

SAN FRANCISCO — Embark Trucks Inc. announced May 13 that technology giant HP Inc. is joining Embark’s Partner Development Program (PDP) to test and deploy autonomous freight. HP will play a critical role in testing self-driving truck technology in a real-world commercial setting, in addition to providing data and feedback to Embark as it expands the PDP.

HP will log its first autonomous freight deliveries with Embark, moving printers from Los Angeles to Phoenix, Arizona.

The structure of HP’s network, with relatively long hauls departing from a select set of distribution and manufacturing facilities, makes HP particularly well-suited to capture the value of autonomous freight, according to a statement from Embark. These long hauls have the ability to provide increased speed, sustainability, and operational efficiency unlocked by 24/7 on-highway operations.

“As our Partner Development Program grows, we’re thrilled to bring storied high-tech companies like HP on board,” said Alex Rodrigues, CEO of Embark. “Embark is excited to work with HP to prepare their carrier network to operate Embark self-driving trucks. The upfront time invested in PDP will provide HP a meaningful head start when it comes time to scale self-driving technology throughout their logistics operations. Self-driving freight will inevitably help large shippers like HP bring additional speed and efficiency into their supply chains.”

According to Embark, the PDP is designed to bring carriers and shippers together to deploy autonomous freight, improve speed and reliability for customers, and maintain high safety standards. To date, the PDP includes shippers such as AB Inbev, as well as national carriers including Werner, Bison Transport and Mesilla Valley Transportation.

“HP is driving toward net-zero carbon emissions across our entire value chain by 2040,” said Jessica Kipp, global head of worldwide logistics for HP. “Transportation and logistics have an important role to play, and we’re excited to pilot new technologies with Embark that, when combined with electric and alternative fuel vehicles, have the potential to create a far more sustainable fleet and logistics networks than ever before.”