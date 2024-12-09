2024 Wreaths Across America Convoy: Maine Professional Drivers Association salutes participating companies

MAINE — The Maine Professional Drivers Association is recognizing its supporting member companies who have graciously donated their time and equipment in support of Wreaths Across America and the work they do to honor the men and women who have selflessly served this great nation.

According to an MPDA press release, the week-long “Escort to Arlington” will feature 14 tractor-trailers, some being driven by MPDA members. They will be traveling from Maine to Arlington National Cemetery, making stops along the way for events, Dec. 8-14.

The WAA Mobile Education Exhibit will also be traveling with the convoy. This is a large trailer filled with information about WAA, its history, and its purpose. The WAA-Mobile Education Exhibit will be making stops and will be available for the public to explore.

For more information about Wreaths Across America, their mission, the escort, and the education exhibit can be found here.

“The MPDA would like to bring to attention that several of our members will be hauling loads of wreaths throughout the WAA event, to cemeteries throughout Maine and across the nation, including Arlington National Cemetery, the MPDA said in the release. “There will also be several members participating in wreath laying ceremonies at various cemeteries across the country.”