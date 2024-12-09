Biker killed after collision with 18-wheeler in Florida

LEALMAN, Fla. – According to a news report from Fox13 in Orlando, Fla., a motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a tractor trailer Friday in Lealman, citing the Florida Highway Patrol.
The victim, a 21-year-old Seminole man, was heading southbound on 49th St. N when he collided with a 39-year-old Mulberry driver, who was heading northbound, at the intersection of 58th Ave. N., according to reports.
FHP says the tractor trailer driver turned left into the path of the motorcycle driver.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died. The Mulberry man was not injured.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.