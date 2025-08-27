American Central Transport serves sandwiches with a side of hope

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — American Central Transport (ACT) is serving steak sandwiches with a side of hope to support the American Cancer Society.

“As a family-owned company, we believe strongly in giving back to the communities where we live and work,” said Phill Wilt, president, CEO, ACT. “Cancer has touched so many of our lives in deeply personal ways, and it reminds us how important it is to stand together. This fundraiser is more than a meal, it is a reflection of our shared hope, our resilience, and our belief that we can make a difference when we unite for a cause greater than ourselves. At ACT, we see our employees and community as family, and when one of us is affected, all of us are called to act. That is why supporting the American Cancer Society is not just an event on our calendar, but a commitment in our hearts.”

ACT Fights Cancer in All Colors

Bringing together associates, partner, and community members at the ACT Plaza Building in Kansas City, the event theme was “ACT Fights Cancer in All Colors.”

Noting that while ACT continues to stand with the fight against breast cancer, the company recognizes many types of cancer affect families and friends in their community.

The fundraiser drew more than 160 attendees, who enjoyed ribeye steak sandwiches with sides and desserts. Guests also took part in a raffle featuring an assortment of prizes donated by ACT team members and vendors. Proceeds from raffle ticket sales and lunch donations went directly to support cancer research and patient services.

Together, the ACT community raised $7,650 to support the American Cancer Society.

Continuing Support

Community members and supporters are encouraged to continue donating online at http://main.acsevents.org/goto/TeamACT.

Raffle ticket sales will also continue until Friday, Sept. 19, during National Driver Appreciation Week, when winners will be announced.

“ACT’s commitment does not end with this luncheon,” ACT said. “The company and its associates will participate in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Saturday, Oct. 25 at Crown Center. Team members and their families will walk in honor of those who have battled cancer and in support of research, treatment and the hope for a cure.”