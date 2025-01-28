CarriersEdge unveils 2025’s Best Fleets to Drive For

NEWMARKET, Ontario — CarriersEdge is celebrating the 2025 Best Fleets to Drive For.

“This year, the Best Fleets continued to invest in new and creative programs to enhance the workplace experience for drivers,” said Jane Jazrawy, CEO. “Despite what’s been a tough economy the past couple of years for fleets, the Best Fleets Top 20 and Hall of Fame members have continued to show that the well-being of their drivers remains a top priority.”

The Road to Excellence

“These North American for-hire trucking companies are being recognized for providing the best workplace experiences for their company drivers and independent contractors,” the company said in a media release.

To be considered for the 2025 Best Fleets program, for-hire carriers operating 10 tractor-trailers or more were nominated by a company driver or owner-operator currently working with them. These nominated fleets were then evaluated across a range of categories, including driver compensation and benefits, HR strategies, operations, professional development and work/life balance. Driver surveys were also conducted to collect input from company drivers and independent contractors to measure their satisfaction working with the fleets. The results of the questionnaire and surveys were compiled and scored to help identify the top-performing companies.

The fleets with the highest overall scores are recognized as Best Fleets to Drive For. Fleets receiving the distinction for 10 consecutive years (or seven consecutive years plus an overall winner award) are inducted into the Hall of Fame.

2025 Top 20 Best Fleets to Drive For

America’s Service Line – Green Bay, Wis.

American Central Transport – Kansas City, Mo.

Brenny Specialized Inc. – St. Joseph, Minn.

C.A.T. Inc. – Coteau-du-Lac, QC

Challenger Motor Freight Inc. – Cambridge, ON

Chief Carriers Inc. – Grand Island, NE

Continental Express Inc. – Sidney, Ohio

Crawford Trucking – Des Moines, Iowa

Decker Truck Line Inc. – Fort Dodge, Iowa

Fortigo Freight Services Inc. – Etobicoke, ON

Fremont Contract Carriers, Inc. – Fremont, NE

Ippolito Transportation – Burlington, ON

K & J Trucking Inc. – Sioux Falls, SD

Kriska Holdings Limited – Prescott, ON

Leonard’s Express Inc. – Farmington, N.Y.

PGT Trucking Inc. – Aliquippa, Pa.

Thomas E. Keller Trucking Inc. – Defiance, Ohio

TLD Logistics Services Inc. – Knoxville, Tenn.

TransLand – Strafford, Mo.

Wellington Motor Freight – Aberfoyle, ON

2025 Best Fleets to Drive For Hall of Fame

Bison Transport Inc. – Winnipeg, MB

Boyle Transportation, an Andlauer Healthcare Group Company – Billerica, Mass.

Central Oregon Truck Company – a TFI International Company – Redmond, Ore.

FTC Transportation Inc. – Oklahoma City, Okla.

Garner Trucking, Inc. – Findlay, Ohio

Grand Island Express – Grand Island, NE

Halvor Lines, Inc. – Superior, Wis.

Nussbaum Transportation Services Inc. – Hudson, Ill.

Prime Inc. – Springfield, Mo.

Transpro Freight Systems Limited – Milton, ON

In addition to the Top 20 and Hall of Fame, CarriersEdge also named five Fleets to Watch (honorable mentions):

Quality Carriers Inc. – Tampa, Fla.

S&H Express Inc. – York, Pa.

Steve’s Livestock Transport – Blumenort , MB

USXL – Foristell, Mo.

Williams Dedicated, LLC – Michigan City, Ind.

From the Top 20, two overall winners will be unveiled, in large and small fleet categories, at the Best Fleets Education & Awards Conference, March 3-4 at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, N.C. CarriersEdge will also present the Stratosphere Award, which recognizes the top-scoring fleet in the Best Fleets Hall of Fame.

In addition to announcing the overall program winners, the Best Fleets Education & Awards Conference will share full details of the data collected during this year’s edition of the program – stats, trends, and innovative programs from all the Top 20 and Hall of Fame fleets. The conference is sponsored by EpicVue, TruckRight, and Netradyne.