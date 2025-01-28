59% of drivers say they earned less in 2024 than in 2023

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Conversion Interactive Agency and People. Data. Analytics.(PDA) have released their joint Q4 2024 Driver Recruiting & Retention Data Download Report showing a decline in driver’s wages.

“As the freight economy rebounds, driver recruiting is becoming even more competitive,” said Kelley Walkup, CEO of Conversion. “To win in this environment, carriers must embrace technology and tools to improve efficiency and reduce costs while addressing driver needs head-on.”

Driver Pay a Top Consideration

Driver pay remained a top concern in recruiting and retention, with 59% of drivers reporting they earned less in 2024 than in 2023. Transparent and predictable pay structures were the most common reasons drivers sought new opportunities, while inconsistent miles and non-competitive pay rates continued to be leading causes of voluntary turnover.

“Carriers that tackle operational frustrations – from equipment problems to communication breakdowns – will see measurable improvements,” said Scott Dismuke, vice president of operations at PDA. “Transparency, proactive communication, and technology adoption are critical to building driver loyalty and trust.”

Beyond pay, retention challenges were heavily influenced by equipment and operational issues. Equipment-related frustrations, particularly with tractor assignments, increased for the third consecutive quarter. Communication breakdowns with dispatchers and planners further compounded the problem, negatively impacting driver satisfaction and contributing to turnover.

Critical Industry Trends

According to a media release, the in-depth report sheds light on critical trends shaping the trucking industry as the freight economy rebounds, providing actionable strategies for carriers to attract and retain drivers in an increasingly competitive landscape.

The Q4 report reveals that economic improvements are driving intensified competition for truck drivers. Unique driver job postings increased by 12.5% quarter-over-quarter, reflecting a tightening labor market.

New Tech Aiding Recruitment and Retention

The report underscores the game-changing role of technology in driver recruiting and retention efforts. Advanced tools such as AI automation in the Lead Assist platform helped carriers reduce their cost-per-hire by 27% in Q4 2024, making technology a crucial component in maintaining a competitive edge. Social media also emerged as a powerful channel for driver lead generation, with Facebook Reels generating 32% of all social media leads in Q4 2024, a significant leap from 5.6% in Q4 2022.

Looking Ahead

As the industry prepares for 2025, the report stresses the importance of carriers adopting a holistic approach to recruitment and retention. Leveraging AI and automation to streamline processes, implementing transparent and predictable pay structures, improving communication practices, and addressing operational pain points are all critical strategies for success in an increasingly competitive market.

“By leveraging the latest technologies, improving pay transparency, and addressing operational pain points, fleets can position themselves for long-term success,” Walkup said.