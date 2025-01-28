Snow much fun: Mack Trucks takes its brand to the digital track in SnowRunner video game

GREENSBORO, N.C. —Mack Trucks is touting the upcoming release of the Mack Dual Pack downloadable content (DLC) for SnowRunner, the popular off-road simulation video game.

“The addition of the TerraPro and Pinnacle models to SnowRunner demonstrates Mack’s commitment to engaging with our audience across multiple platforms,” said Cam Creech, senior manager of partnerships and licensing. “This collaboration allows players to experience firsthand the capability and reliability that Mack Trucks is known for, even in the most demanding virtual conditions.”

Icons Join the Game

The new content pack introduces two iconic Mack truck models to the game: the Class 8 Mack TerraPro and Mack Pinnacle.

The TerraPro, typically used for concrete pumper and refuse applications in the real world, can be modified in-game for off-road use. Players can take advantage of its exceptional power-to-weight ratio and built-in, always-on differential lock to maximize cargo loads without compromising power on steep terrain.

The Pinnacle stands out in the heavy-duty class with superior fuel capacity and switchable differential lock, offering enhanced range and agility. It can also be equipped with an exclusive log trailer and crane, making it ideal for long-range logging missions.

DLC Power

This marks the first time civilian Mack trucks will be available in SnowRunner, following the successful integration of the Mack Defense M917A3 military vehicle in July 2023. The DLC will allow players to experience the power and versatility of Mack trucks in challenging virtual terrains across the game’s diverse environments.

The Mack Dual Pack DLC will be available on Feb. 11 across all major gaming platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Players can purchase the content pack for $5.99 or regional equivalent beginning Feb. 11.

SnowRunner, developed by Saber Interactive and published by Focus Entertainment, challenges players to conquer extreme open environments with powerful vehicles while completing tough missions and objectives. Since its release in April 2020, the game has built a strong community of simulation enthusiasts and trucking fans.