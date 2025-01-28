TheTrucker.com
PLI bounces back: Two consecutive months of improvement in CV parts aftermarket sales

By Dana Guthrie -
PLI is signaling higher commercial vehicle parts aftermarket sales.

MANHASSET, N.Y.  CMVC’s CV Parts Aftermarket Sales Leading Indicator (PLI) increased 0.3% in December and 0.1% in November following downward trend since October 2023.

“Linehaul fleets have brought capacity in equilibrium with the freight environment, which has reduced the number of trucks in operation from the same period a year earlier, but increases in truck utilization indicates that trucks are depreciating at accelerating rates supporting a recovery in commercial vehicle parts aftermarket sales,” said Chris Brady, president, CMVC.

PLI is signaling higher CV parts aftermarket sales in the coming months.

“The linehaul segment is no longer are drag on parts aftermarket sales as higher truck utilization is accelerating the rate at which trucks depreciate,” Brady said. “This is the first phase of a recovery in parts aftermarket sales, which will be followed by an expansion in the number of trucks in operations as expanding freight volumes decrease spare capacity requiring linehaul fleets to expand capacity to meet higher freight volumes.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

