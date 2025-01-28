70% of fleets impacted by distracted driving incidents, cell phones leading cause

Seventy percent of businesses have been impacted by distracted driving incidents, according to a new survey conducted by Teletrac Navman with cell phone use being cited as the leading cause by 68% of survey respondents.

“This is a statistic that underscores the need for urgent action, and this report documents how fleet operators around the world are looking to make a significant change,” said Alain Samaha, CEO, Teletrac Navman. “Safety and distracted driving both jeopardizes the lives of drivers and endangers the public and poses substantial commercial risks, including rising insurance premiums and other direct costs associated with safety incidents.”

Distracted Driving

According to a press release, distracted driving remains a pressing issue for businesses operating in today’s fast-paced environment. As the reliance on mobile devices grows, so does the potential for distraction behind the wheel. Nearly 49% of respondents said that distracted driving had a direct financial cost on their business; 40% said it caused operational disruptions; 28% said it led to safety & compliance breaches; and 25% experienced reputational damage. In the United States in 2021 alone, a total of 523,796 large truck accidents occurred across the United States, according to the U.S Department of Transportation.

Training is Paramount

Technology, training and developing a culture of safety are three tactics being employed by fleet operators to reduce the number of incidents. Among the array of technologies employed, 78% of respondents are using advanced telematics solutions. This includes various tools such as forward-facing cameras, driver-facing dash cams and digital coaching apps, which collectively enhance visibility into driver behavior and operational safety.

Forward Facing Cameras

70% of respondents are using technology in conjunction with coaching programs to reinforce safe driving practices, according to the report. This combination is proving effective, particularly with driver and forward-facing cameras, where an impressive 80% of users reported a positive impact. This shows a clear correlation between the overall effectiveness of interventions and the variety of solutions deployed and that the most substantial impact is achieved through the implementation of multiple, complementary solutions. In fact, 73% of respondents felt their solutions for reducing distracted driving were effective, with insights into the perceived impact outlined in the data.

“Our customers seek effective solutions that not only enhance driver well-being but also ensure operational efficiency and sustainability, but prioritizing safety is paramount,” Samaha said. “Our commitment is to empower fleet operators with the tools they need to create safer work environments.”

To download the full report, click here.