Heed the call: Make the voice of truckload heard on Capitol Hill

Each fall, the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) and its members head to Capitol Hill for the association’s Fall Business Meetings, sponsored by Tenstreet, and the Call on Washington, sponsored by DriverFacts.

This two-day event offers trucking industry stakeholders the chance to help map TCA’s priorities, attend committee meetings, hear from impactful speakers, and sit down face-to-face with the nation’s lawmakers and regulators.

During the business meetings and visit to Capitol Hill, attendees will have a chance to discuss and act on numerous issues, from the classification of independent contractors to truck parking, highway funding, repealing the FET, size and weight, and more.

As part of the truckload industry — whether you’re a small carrier with just a handful of trucks or operate a fleet of thousands — your voice can make a difference at the highest level. It’s your chance to advocate for the issues that impact your business every single day.

“TCA’s recent legislative victories on Capitol Hill regarding the electric vehicle mandates demonstrate how valuable our members voices have become,” said David Heller, TCA’s senior vice president of safety and government affairs. “As a major talking point in last year’s Call on Washington, our concerns regarding these ill-planned rules were heard by our elected representatives and proved to be significant in delivering our industry’s most monumental win in years.”

You do not need to be a member of a committee to attend the committee and board meetings. Participation in the Call on Washington is reserved for TCA members only.

This year’s events are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, September 29-30, at the Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. For more information or to register, visit tcafallcall.com.

This story originally appeared in the September/October 2025 edition of Truckload Authority, the official publication of the Truckload Carriers Association.

Photo courtesy of TCA