Arpin makes a $100K donation to Rhode Island Community Food Bank

By Dana Guthrie -
Arpin's Annual Day of Giving 2025. Pictured L to R: Nicole Pineault, RI Blood Center; Melissa Churney, CEO of the Rhode Island Community Food Bank; Bob Burke, Owner, Pot au Feu Restaurant, Providence; Karen Bannon, Director of Marketing and ESG, Arpin International Group; Will Gilbert, host of the Rhode Show. (Photo courtesy Arpin)

WEST WARWICK, R.I. — Arpin is honored to partner with WPRI Channel 12 and the Rhode Island Community Food Bank to match donations up to $100,000 during the Annual Day of Giving fundraising event.

“This year, the event surpassed all expectations, raising $233,851 — shattering previous years’ records,” Arpin said.

Aid During Government Shutdown

The recent government shutdown significantly impacted thousands of local families and stretched the resources of the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, which serves over 89,000 people a month.

“Arpin has called Rhode Island home for over 125 years. When we learned about the cuts in SNAP benefits, we knew we had to step up and help our neighbors in need,” said Karen Bannon, director of marketing and ESG. “We reached out to WRPI Channel 12 and the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, and within a few hours, we launched an expanded relief effort.” Click Here to view a joint public appeal as featured on The Rhode Show.

Rhode Island Community Food Bank

“We were blown away by how Arpin International Group stepped up to support the Food Bank during this fall’s SNAP crisis,” said Melissa Cherney, CEO of the Rhode Island Community Food Bank. “Support from partners like Arpin enabled us to quickly purchase the extra food we needed to address the increased demand during a critical time. We’re so grateful.”

According to a company press release, Arpin’s Mission Statement outlines a clear vision for the company and its employees. “To give back to the community, industry, and the world, more than we take out.”

In furtherance of this objective, Arpin employees formed Arpin Strong, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, dedicated to engaging in philanthropy in the communities where our customers live and work. Since its inception, Arpin Strong has donated more than $2.38M to over 400+ charities globally.

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

