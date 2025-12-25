Two motorcycle drivers dead in crash with semi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Details are sketchy in a deadly crash that happened on Christmas Eve in the overnight hours.

The Hattiesburg, Miss. Police Department posted on its social media that it responded around 12:12 a.m. to a crash that involved a semi truck and two motorcycles.

The crash reportedly occurred on Old Highway 42 near U.S. Highway 49.

Police reported that both motorcycle drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene. The tractor-trailer remained on scene, and the driver cooperated fully with officers, according to information issued in a Facebook post.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation.