The Nation

Two motorcycle drivers dead in crash with semi

By Bruce Guthrie -
Police responded to a crash that involved a semi truck and two motorcycles.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Details are sketchy in a deadly crash that happened on Christmas Eve in the overnight hours.

The Hattiesburg, Miss. Police Department posted on its social media that it responded around 12:12 a.m. to a crash that involved a semi truck and two motorcycles.

The crash reportedly occurred on Old Highway 42 near U.S. Highway 49.

Police reported that both motorcycle drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene. The tractor-trailer remained on scene, and the driver cooperated fully with officers, according to information issued in a Facebook post.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

