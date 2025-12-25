Truckers for Troops donates to Kansas City Veterans Community Project

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) Truckers for Troops committee paid a visit to the Kansas City VCP, bringing a monetary donation of $10,000 and other supplies for the Tiny Homes campus.

“As part of our Truckers for Troops program, and due to the generosity of our members, we were able to provide a monetary donation of $10,000, three brand new recliners and some pantry supplies to the Kansas City VCP,” OOIDA said.

Giving Back

The fundraising effort has been an OOIDA tradition since 2007, originally dedicated to sending care packages to service personnel stationed in combat zones. Truckers for Troops has also helped a variety of veterans facilities, including those assisting or housing wounded, disabled or homeless service members.

More info can be found on the Truckers for Troops website.

Individual tax-deductible contributions to the Truckers for Troops fund are also welcome and can be paid to the OOIDA Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation.

Care Packages

Anyone who has a family member or friend serving with the U.S. military, and who would like for them to get a care package, can send the name and complete address to [email protected] and be sure to include projected stateside return date.

Cards and Letter Showing Appreciation

To send cards and letters to troops showing appreciation, mail to Attention: Truckers for Troops, P.O. Box 1000, Grain Valley, MO 64029. Towns or school names can be included, but please do not include last names or other personal information.