ATA welcomes 22 industry visionaries to the 12th class of LEAD ATA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The American Trucking Associations has honored 22 men and women from across the industry that have been selected as part of the 12th class of the Federation’s LEAD ATA program.

“We see graduates of the LEAD ATA program in the highest levels of our association,” said Chris Spear ATA president and CEO. “The future of our industry can be seen in these fine men and women. We are excited to welcome this new crop of talented individuals into the program and look forward to their growth over the coming year. Their participation will ensure that the future of trucking is in good hands.”

LEAD ATA is a prestigious year-long leadership program designed to develop the future leaders of the trucking industry, according to an ATA press release. This year’s incoming class consists of 22 leaders, representing a wide variety of companies from across the nation. These individuals were selected through a competitive process, highlighting their dedication, leadership potential and commitment to the industry.

The program is sponsored by Tenstreet and Drivers Legal Plan who recognize the importance of cultivating the next generation of trucking leaders. As this incoming class embarks on their journey, they join a growing network of LEAD ATA alumni who have gone on to make significant contributions to the industry.

“It is tremendous to see so many talented men and women stepping up and engaging with our association through the LEAD ATA program,” said incoming ATA Chairman Dennis Dellinger, president and CEO of Cargo Transporters Inc. “I’m looking forward to seeing their growth as leaders and how they help shape the future of ATA and our industry.”

The 2024-2025 LEAD ATA Class:

Rebecca Anderson, Transland

Jill Apperson, AppleOne Staffing, Inc.

Jeff Bethers, CRST The Transportation Solution, Inc.

Christy Choice, Tenstreet

Justin Copeland, URS Midwest, Inc. United Road

Kelly Crow, FedEx Freight

Steven Edwards, FedEx Freight

Randy Efird, Weaver Brothers Inc.

Michael Floyd, Professional Auto Transport, Inc.

Blake Grolmus, Ruan Transportation Management Systems

Robert Hamon, FedEx Freight

Will Haymons, Bennett Family of Companies

Rocco Marrari, Pedigree Technologies

Michael Petzold, Moran Transportation Corporation

Taylor Rodriguez, United Parcel Service

Kevin Scott II, United Parcel Service

Daniel Simnick, Navistar, Inc.

Ben Slaton, Cummins, Inc.

Jeff Smith, Martin Heavy Transport

Dayton Stevens, CRST The Transportation Solution, Inc.

Charles Stewart, Houston Freightliner, Inc.

Kyle Zimmerman, Volvo Trucks North America

2023-2024 LEAD ATA Class Graduates:

Ryan Bennett, Bennett Family of Companies

Joseph Briner, Hoffman Transportation, Inc.

Jackie Bull, Cummins, Inc.

Christopher Eckhart, Scopelitis, Garvin, Light, Hanson & Feary, P.C.

Andy Engardio, AssuredPartners

Matt Fleming, Ruan Transportation Management Systems

Manny Hoyt, TrueNorth Companies

Quetura Hudson, DDC FPO

Joshua Mecca, Grammer Logistics

Isaac Ramirez, United Parcel Service

Derek Sizemore, United Parcel Service

Adam Smith, KSM Transport Advisors

Joe Soliz, Link Labs

Dana Spencer, CRST The Transportation Solution, Inc.

Joshua Wallace, FedEx Freight

For more information on the LEAD ATA program or the incoming class, please visit https://www.trucking.org/lead-ata