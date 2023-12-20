Averitt partners with radio station to deliver 15K Christmas cards to troops

DALLAS — Averitt associates are in their holiday spirit.

They’ve prepared more than 15,000 personalized Christmas cards to be delivered to U.S. soldiers who are stationed overseas, according to a news release.

The workers partnered with radio station New Country 96.3 Hawkeye and Mitchelle’s “10,000 for the Troops” program.

Averitt’s year-round Team Up Community Challenge’s Texas-based locations participated in signing cards throughout the year, the news release noted.

Becoming involved in the card-giving program in 2022, associates signed 1,000 cards to deliver to the radio station after hearing a commercial about it. Averitt’s Dallas team stepped up when the radio station informed them of their logistical challenges in delivering the cards.

This year, Averitt officially became the sponsor of the “10,000 for the Troops” program, continuing with the tradition of spreading holiday cheer to soldiers overseas.

“Being far from home is challenging no matter the season, and these personalized cards serve as a connection to the warmth and love of home,” said Gary Sasser, chairman and CEO of Averitt, who served in the Marine Corps Reserves. “We want them to know that we are thinking of them and appreciate what they do for our country.”

To learn more about Averitt’s commitment to the military, visit Averitt.com/veterans.