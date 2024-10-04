Averitt’s charity program donates $100k for hurricane relief

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – As communities across the region continue to recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, Averitt has announced a contribution to support relief efforts.

“Our associates and customers have been deeply concerned for the communities and families affected by Hurricane Helene,” said Gary Sasser, chairman and chief executive officer at Averitt. “We want to do our part, and this contribution represents our desire to support recovery efforts and provide relief to those in need.”

According to a company press release, In response to the needs of those affected, Averitt is donating $100,000 to Samaritan’s Purse through Averitt Cares for Kids, made possible through associate-driven contributions and a company match to the program.

In addition to the monetary support, Averitt associates are donating bottled water and wet wipes as part of the company’s Team Up Community Challenge, Averitt’s community service initiative. These two necessities were chosen by direct feedback from Averitt’s associates in the impacted areas. All of these donations will be collected throughout Averitt’s nationwide distribution network and distributed to associates and communities in need.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by this storm,” Sasser said. “We are thankful for the resilience shown by our associates and the communities they call home, and we hope this contribution brings some relief during this difficult time.”

Visit Averitt.com/Charities for more information about Averitt’s giving initiatives.