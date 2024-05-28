Be Pro Be Proud named two trucking and steel industry veterans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas-founded and based organization Be Pro Be Proud recently announced it has named two trucking and steel industry veterans to its national board. The two elected individuals are trucking industry veteran Connie Vaughan of Cleveland, Tennessee, and steel executive Amy Rogers of Little Rock, Arkansas.

“Connie and Amy are dynamic additions to the Be Pro Be Pro National Board as we continue to grow the scope of our work in developing the next generation’s technical workforce,” says Andrew Parker, executive director of Be Pro Be Proud. “As a growing presence, their depth of knowledge enhances our commitment to fostering collaboration among industry leaders to drive innovation and advocate for technical career opportunities nationwide.”

Vaughan, the former chair of the Tennessee Trucking Association, has been acknowledged for her pivotal role in advancing technical education in Tennessee, both at state and local levels. Her diverse background in engineering, human resources, and manufacturing, coupled with her present position as the Director of Government Relations at McKee Foods, an American snack food company, endows her with a rich array of expertise for the BPBP National Board.

Rogers holds the position of Senior Vice President of Bridge Sales and Estimating at W&W | AFCO Steel, which is North America’s largest steel fabricator with 19 fabrication facilities across seven states. She is affiliated with several prestigious organizations, serving on the Executive and Marketing Committee of the National Steel Bridge Alliance, and is an active participant in the Associated General Contractors (AGC), American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA), and Women in Transportation (WTS).

For more information about Be Pro Be Proud, visit https://beprobeproud.org/.