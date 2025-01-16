C.H. Robinson now accepting applications for Carrier Scholarship Program

EDEN PRARIE, Minn. — In support of the truck-driving community and the more than 450,000 contract carriers on the company’s platform, the C.H. Robinson Foundation is now accepting applications for 25 scholarships through its Carrier Scholarship Program.

“Carriers play a crucial role in global logistics, and we are committed to supporting and recognizing our skilled global contract carriers through various initiatives throughout the year. One significant initiative is this annual scholarship program,” said Rachel Schwalbach, vice president, ESG at C.H. Robinson and president of the C.H. Robinson Foundation. “These scholarships help enable this generation and the next generation to learn, grow and achieve their academic goals. We’re proud to make education more accessible and to help the global carrier community and their families succeed and thrive on their academic journey and beyond.”

According to a company media releases, for more than a decade, C.H. Robinson has supported access to higher education by awarding more than $1 million in scholarships to contract carriers and their dependents.

Caring for Carriers

The global C.H. Robinson Foundation carrier scholarship is open to carriers or dependents of contract carriers that have been a C.H. Robinson carrier for a minimum of one year as of Feb. 28, 2025. Scholarships can be used at accredited college institutions across the globe to support tuition for undergraduate and vocational-technical education for the 2025-2026 academic year. The scholarships are valued at $5,000 each for a total of $125,000; applications will be accepted Jan. 15 through Feb. 28.

Since 2013, the C.H. Robinson Foundation has awarded 390 scholarships totaling $1.1 million. Together with its strategic partnerships and grants, volunteerism and employee-driven giving, the company is committed to helping people and communities around the world succeed and thrive.

Application Requirements

Carriers must have been actively doing business with C.H. Robinson for a minimum of one year.

Dependents of carriers must be high-school seniors, high-school graduates or current post-secondary undergraduates. Students outside the United States must be in their final year of upper or higher secondary school or be current technical or university-level students.

If a dependent, must be enrolled full-time, but can enroll in part-time study if a qualified carrier.

The Carrier Scholarship Program recipients are selected based on academic record, demonstrated leadership and participation in school and community activities, work experience, and educational and career goals and objectives. Financial need is also considered as an optional part of the application process (U.S. applicants only). Scholarship America, a neutral third party, manages the award selection process. To learn more about the scholarships and apply, visit https://learnmore.scholarsapply.org/chrobinson/.