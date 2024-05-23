Cargo thefts trending up, could get worse this weekend

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — While many are looking forward to the three-day Memorial Day weekend, thieves see the holiday as a chance to cash in on unsuspecting victims.

According to a report from CargoNet, 25 cargo thefts were reported in first quarter of 2024. That is a 46 percent increase from 2023’s third quarter and a 10 percent jump from last year’s fourth quarter reporting period.

CargoNet says reasons for such an uptick in theft include fewer employees working and shipments sitting for longer periods during the extended weekend which “creates a tempting time for hijackers to strike.”

Trucking businesses must be prepared to protect themselves against heists this MDW, especially when last year’s data found there has been a rise in thefts during the holiday over the last 5 years.

More troubling trends include a total of $154.6 million worth of goods were stolen during the first quarter of 2024.

CargoNet states that from 2018-2022, there were 125 cargo thefts specifically reported during Memorial Day Weekend.

And it is a nationwide trend with the top targeted statesi include California (with a +72% year-over-year increase), Illinois (with a +126% year-over-year increase), and Texas (with a +22% year-over-year increase).