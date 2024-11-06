Carrier Logistics Inc continues to excel: Wins Progress SaaS Growth Award for second consecutive year

ELMSFORD, N.Y. – Carrier Logistics Inc. (CLI) has received the SaaS Growth Award from Progress for the second year in a row.

“Receiving an award that recognizes both our product innovation and commercial success for the second year in a row is tremendous,” said Ben Wiesen, president of Carrier Logistics. “Our team has been dedicated to developing innovative applications that are the backbone of our customers’ operations and an award from a prominent technology company like Progress is further validation of our strategy and execution. The performance, flexible deployment options, and scalability of the Progress OpenEdge platform are key parts of our ongoing efforts to provide solutions that meet the business requirements of our trucking clients.”

According to a company press release, the award was presented as part of the 2024 OpenEdge North America Partner Awards. The recognition reflects CLI’s product innovation, financial growth and SaaS sales success and market expansion.

The OpenEdge North America Partner Awards acknowledge Progress’ most successful and innovative partners. Winners have significantly impacted their business through the utilization of the Progress OpenEdge development platform to streamline the delivery of mission-critical business applications.

“The SaaS Growth Award presented to CLI recognizes the company’s exceptional dedication to product innovation, resulting in financial growth, SaaS sales success and market expansion,” the release said. “By leveraging OpenEdge technology as their core development platform, Progress noted that Carrier Logistics was able to introduce a best in class SaaS version of their product to better serve their customers.”

The release also noted that Carrier Logistics FACTS is the premier solution for meeting the unique transportation and freight management needs of asset-based LTL carriers and the last mile industry. FACTS includes online customer shipping tools, dispatch and driver management, a superior rate engine, cross dock management, and a full back-office suite that give transportation professionals the tools they need to operate cost-effectively while providing improved freight visibility to their customers, according to the release.