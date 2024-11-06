Ancora Training rides high with third consecutive WIT recognition as a top company for women to work for

ARLINGTON, Texas — Ancora Training has been named as a ‘Top Company for Woman to Work for in Transportation by Women in Trucking (WIT) for the third year in a row.

“Receiving this recognition for the third year in a row is both a tremendous honor and a privilege,” Ancora said in a press release. “It reflects our shared commitment to advancing opportunities for women in the trucking industry, and we couldn’t be more proud to work with such an inspiring organization.”

According to the release, WIT, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting women’s success in the trucking industry, works tirelessly to support, celebrate, and advocate for women in this field.

“We’re proud to be part of this organization’s mission, providing resources and training that empower women nationwide to advance in their careers and overcome industry challenges,” Ancora said.