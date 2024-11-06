TheTrucker.com
Ancora Training rides high with third consecutive WIT recognition as a top company for women to work for

By Dana Guthrie
Ancora Training recognized for the third consecutive year as a ‘Top Company for Women to Work In Transportation’ by Women in Trucking.

ARLINGTON, Texas  Ancora Training has been named as a ‘Top Company for Woman to Work for in Transportation by Women in Trucking (WIT) for the third year in a row.

“Receiving this recognition for the third year in a row is both a tremendous honor and a privilege,” Ancora said in a press release. “It reflects our shared commitment to advancing opportunities for women in the trucking industry, and we couldn’t be more proud to work with such an inspiring organization.”

According to the release, WIT, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting women’s success in the trucking industry, works tirelessly to support, celebrate, and advocate for women in this field.

“We’re proud to be part of this organization’s mission, providing resources and training that empower women nationwide to advance in their careers and overcome industry challenges,” Ancora said.

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

