CH Robinson to acquire RXO

EDEN PRARIE, Minn. and CHARLOTTE, N.C. — C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. and RXO Inc. are entering into a definitive agreement under which C.H. Robinson will acquire RXO in a stock-and-cash transaction for an implied value of $5.8 billion and will create a combined company with an enterprise value of over $25 billion.

“This transaction is a natural next step in our transformation, allowing us to create a more scaled, resilient North American third-party logistics provider positioned to offer exceptional customer service and redefine the future of our industry,” said Dave Bozeman, president, CEO, Robinson. “Like Robinson, RXO is a customer-focused company with expertise and talent that will allow us to expand our capabilities to better support customers of all sizes on their most complex challenges. By applying our proven Lean AI model to RXO’s business, we expect to significantly enhance productivity to unlock compelling cost synergies. We are confident our experienced team and disciplined execution plan will allow us to seamlessly integrate our organizations and position the combined company to capture the expected synergies, drive innovation and deepen customer relationships to enhance profitable growth and shareholder value.”

Multi-Platform Growth

According to a company press release, the acquisition of RXO brings together two complementary networks and diversifies and strengthens C.H. Robinson’s multi-modal platform to accelerate its growth and increase its penetration across all modes and segments. Combining both companies’ robust trucking brokerage and managed transportation businesses, along with C.H. Robinson’s global forwarding and RXO’s strengths in expedited and last mile, will create a more comprehensive offering for customers across a larger and denser network. Through the implementation of its proven Lean AI operating model across RXO’s business, C.H. Robinson expects to realize approximately $300 million of net run-rate cost synergies within two years post-close. The companies expect these productivity improvements to create a more resilient platform to drive profitable growth with enhanced operating leverage and improved margins regardless of the freight market environment.

A New Chapter

“Joining C.H. Robinson represents an exciting next chapter for our company, our employees and our customers,” said Drew Wilkerson, RXO chairman, CEO. “We have built a strong business by staying relentlessly focused on our customers, operating with agility and delivering solutions that help them navigate an increasingly complex supply chain. By bringing together our complementary capabilities, talented teams and shared commitment to service, we will be able to offer customers greater scale, broader capabilities and even more value. I’m incredibly proud of what our team has built and excited about the opportunities ahead as part of C.H. Robinson.”

According to Adam R. Karr, president and portfolio manager at Orbis Investments, Orbis is RXO’s largest shareholder and has owned the company since it became independent.

“We know the business and the team well, and we fully support this transaction,” Karr said. “It gives RXO shareholders substantial cash today and continued ownership in a combined platform with significant upside.”

Strategic & Financial Benefits

Unlocks compelling cost synergy opportunities through C.H. Robinson’s Lean AI operating model – C.H. Robinson expects to unlock significant productivity improvements and drive operating margin expansion as it applies its proven Lean AI operating model to RXO’s business. The transaction is expected to deliver approximately $300 million of net run-rate cost synergies within two years following the transaction close, through cost-to-serve opportunities, operating efficiencies, shared-services savings and third-party spend optimization. The anticipated synergies will allow the combined company to increase operating leverage and drive significant shareholder value creation. The acquisition will also significantly expand C.H. Robinson’s proprietary datasets, enhancing the speed and precision of its AI-driven sales, matching and procurement capabilities.

Increases scale in a large and fragmented market – The addition of RXO will improve C.H. Robinson’s network density and expand its capabilities, enhancing penetration across verticals and increasing volumes. The combined company’s complementary platform and diversified customer exposure will increase market visibility and enhance its ability to drive growth through market cycles.

Diversifies and strengthens offerings to support customers’ end-to-end needs – The transaction will bring together C.H. Robinson’s global, multi-modal solutions with RXO’s capabilities in North American brokerage, expedited and last mile to deliver more tailored solutions, creating opportunities to deepen relationships, increase wallet share and win new enterprise customers. The companies’ complementary commercial capabilities and diverse customer base will also create compelling cross-selling opportunities.

Strengthens financial profile to support deleveraging – C.H. Robinson expects the transaction to be accretive to adjusted EPS within nine months of the transaction close and mid-teens accretive to adjusted EPS in 2028. Additionally, the anticipated productivity improvements are expected to increase cash flow generation to support rapid de-leveraging to C.H. Robinson’s target leverage range of 1.75x to 2.25x net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2028, with flexibility to continue growth investments. C.H. Robinson expects to maintain its solid investment grade credit ratings and intends to pause share repurchases until it reaches its target leverage ratio after the transaction closes.

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the merger agreement, RXO stockholders will receive $17.25 per share in cash and 0.0856 shares of C.H. Robinson common stock for each RXO share they own, representing an implied total consideration of $30.25 per share.

The transaction represents a premium of 27% to RXO’s 90-day volume-weighted average price and 29% to RXO’s closing price on Oct. 2. Under the terms of the merger agreement, RXO stockholders may elect to receive either (i) the standard mixed consideration consisting of $17.25 in cash and 0.0856 shares of C.H. Robinson common stock, (ii) all-cash consideration of $30.25 per share or (iii) all-stock consideration of 0.1992 shares of C.H. Robinson common stock, in each case subject to proration and adjustment procedures designed to ensure that, in the aggregate, approximately 57% of the merger consideration is paid in cash and 43% is paid in shares of C.H. Robinson common stock. RXO stockholders are expected to own 11% of the combined company upon transaction close.

Unanimous Board Approval

The merger agreement, which was unanimously approved by the Boards of both companies, is expected to close in the first half of 2027 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval and approval by RXO’s stockholders. In connection with the execution of the Merger Agreement, MFN Partners LP has agreed, among other things, to vote all of its shares of RXO (which represents approximately 17%) in favor of the transaction and adoption of the Merger Agreement, and, subject to certain exceptions, not to transfer its shares.

C.H. Robinson will finance the cash consideration with new debt financing and has entered into a fully underwritten commitment for a bridge facility with Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc. Upon completion of the transaction, C.H. Robinson will integrate RXO primarily into its NAST division.

For additional information regarding the transaction, including resources for customers, carriers, employees and investors, click here.