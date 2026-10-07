WIT announces finalists for 2026 Influential Woman in Trucking Award

PLOVER, Wis. — The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) is announcing the three finalists for the 2026 Influential Woman in Trucking award, sponsored by TrueBlue’s Centerline Drivers.

“Established in 2010, the award honors outstanding female leaders who are shaping the future of trucking and inspiring others through innovation, leadership and a commitment to advancing women in the industry,” WIT said. “This year’s finalists represent a range of leadership roles across the industry who have made a measurable impact on their organizations and communities. The 2026 Influential Woman in Trucking award finalists include:

Angela Lentz, chief people officer, Daimler Truck North America

Mari Roberts, senior vice president, North America Supply Chain Centers of Excellence, PepsiCo

Sauny Tucker, CEO, Tucker Freight Lines

Angela Lentz

Lentz serves as chief people officer for Daimler Truck North America (DTNA), where she leads the people and culture strategy behind one of the region’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturers. She serves on the DTNA Operating Committee, the company’s senior leadership body for North America, and on Daimler Truck’s global Human Resources Operating Committee. Through these roles, she brings a people-focused perspective to business decisions and organizational transformation at both the regional and global levels.

That perspective is grounded in nearly three decades of experience across the business. Before leading DTNA’s people organization, Lentz held roles in purchasing, materials, quality, and finance and has worked in both corporate offices and the Portland Truck Manufacturing Plant. Her cross-functional background gives her a practical understanding of the business, allowing her to connect workforce strategy with operational performance.

Connection and Trust

For Lentz, leadership is built on connection and trust. Known for her transparent style and passion for developing others, she has built a reputation as a mentor and advocate for employees across the organization. Through mentoring relationships, leadership engagement opportunities and skip-level conversations, she creates space for employees to share their perspectives, grow professionally and feel connected to the company’s success. As a CDL holder, she has taken a hands-on approach to understanding the industry and the people who keep it moving, strengthening her connection to employees, customers and transportation professionals.

Lentz is also committed to helping the next generation of industry leaders thrive. Previously named a WIT Top Woman to Watch in Transportation, she champions employee development initiatives and supports the Women’s Interactive Network, a DTNA employee business resource group that offers mentorship, professional development and opportunities to expand professional networks across the company. Through these efforts, she helps women build stronger careers and take on new opportunities across DTNA and the commercial vehicle industry.

Mari Roberts

Roberts, CTP, serves as senior vice president of the North America Supply Chain Centers of Excellence for PepsiCo Beverage US and PepsiCo Foods US. In this role, she and her team are responsible for delivering operational excellence across manufacturing, warehousing, transportation, fleet, and integrated business solutions.

Roberts has held numerous field operations and corporate positions in transportation and supply chain in her 26-year career with Frito-Lay. She graduated from Arizona State University with a B.S. in Supply Chain Management.

Roberts received her Certified Transportation Professional (CTP) certification in 2009 and served as chairman of the National Private Truck Council (NPTC) Institute Board of Governors from 2014-2022 and is currently chair of the NPTC Board of Directors. She has been involved in and has held leadership positions with multiple employee resource groups at Frito-Lay, including the Women’s Inclusion Network and PepsiCo Asian Network, and served as the executive sponsor for the EQUAL ERG. Roberts and her team are also actively engaged with the Valor ERG, honoring and supporting military-affiliated individuals and their communities.

Roberts was recognized as one of the 2022 Influential Women in Trucking finalists by WIT. She was also recognized by the Asian American Business Development Center as a 2026 recipient of the Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Award.

Sauny Tucker

Tucker serves as CEO for Tucker Freight Lines in Dubuque, Iowa, though her connection to trucking began long before she carried the title of CEO. As the daughter and granddaughter of professional drivers, she grew up understanding that behind every truck is a person and a family. In 2001, she entered the industry alongside her husband, AJ Tucker, beginning a journey that would eventually lead them to acquire Art Pape Transfer in 2018 and build what is now Tucker Freight Lines.

Today, Tucker leads the safety, human resources, recruiting and marketing efforts, while helping guide the company’s continued growth and expansion. As the company has grown, Tucker has remained grounded in something much harder to measure, knowing the people behind the business. She is known for an open door, a willingness to listen, and a leadership style that pairs compassion with accountability.

Shaping Company Culture

That approach has helped shape the company’s culture and the leaders growing within it. Tucker is passionate about creating opportunities for others, particularly women, and encouraging people to recognize the value of their own voice and perspective.

WIT has recognized Sauny as a Top Woman to Watch in Transportation, while Tucker Freight Lines has been recognized as a Top Woman-Owned Business in Transportation and a Top Company for Women to Work in Transportation. Under her leadership, Tucker also earned 2026 TCA Elite Fleet certification. Beyond the company, Sauny has remained committed to the Dubuque community, including Tucker’s longstanding support of Opening Doors, which provides housing and resources for women and children working toward stability and independence. These recognitions reflect the culture Sauny has worked to build at Tucker and her belief that growth is about more than the size of a company. It is also about the people and communities who grow with it.

The award finalists will participate in a panel discussion at the WIT Accelerate! Conference & Expo taking place Oct. 25-28 in Dallas, Texas, followed by the winner announcement.