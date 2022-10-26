Women In Trucking Association names 2022 Influential Woman in Trucking finalists

PLOVER, Wis. — Women In Trucking Association (WIA) has announced the four finalists for the 2022 Influential Woman in Trucking award, sponsored by Daimler Truck North America.

This is the 12th year for the award, which was developed in 2010 to recognize female leaders and to attract and advance women in the trucking industry.

The award highlights the achievements of female role models and trailblazers in the trucking industry.

The 2022 Influential Woman in Trucking award finalists are:

Trina Norman, transportation operation manager, UPS.

Jill Quinn, president, Centerline Drivers.

Mari Roberts, vice president of transportation, Frito-Lay.

Lindsey Trent, president and co-founder, Next Generation in Trucking Association.

Trina Norman has been with UPS for 32 years and “has proven to be a well-rounded leader and a global citizen,” according to a news release. “Her mission is to recruit, empower, mentor and encourage women to join the elite women behind the wheel at UPS.”

Jill Quinn “drives business growth and performance excellence,” the news release stated. “With more than 25 years of leadership experience, Quinn leverages her knowledge and expertise to ensure customers receive the qualified drivers or skilled tradespeople they need to keep their businesses moving forward.”

Mari Roberts leads a team of approximately 3,000 employees in both the field and headquarters organization responsible for the safety, cost and service performance of the 28 Traffic Centers in the U.S. and 3rd Party Carrier Operations.

Lindsey Trent is the co-founder and president of the Next Generation in Trucking Association, a non-profit trade association with the mission to promote trucking as a positive career field, create trucking programs while encouraging training and employment of young people in the trucking industry and connect them to training and employment opportunities.

“We’re impressed by the high caliber of finalists for this year’s award. All four demonstrate exemplary leadership and are making significant and positive contributions to their networks, workplaces, communities, and the transportation industry as a whole,” Ellen Voie, WIT president and CEO, said. “We applaud their passion and commitment to change the landscape in which women serve.”

All four finalists will participate on a panel discussion at the WIT Accelerate! Conference & Expo held in Dallas on Nov. 13-16. The winner will be announced after the panel discussion on Nov. 15 at 9:15 a.m.