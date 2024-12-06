Scott Harris takes on role of regional vice president of sales at Averitt

— has named Scott Harris as the new regional vice president of sales overseeing Texas. COOKEVILLE, Tenn. Averitt has named Scott Harris as the new regional vice president of sales overseeing Texas.

According to a company press release, Harris steps into the role following the retirement of Larry Vannatta and brings more than 10 years of leadership experience within Averitt.

“Scott’s extensive experience and leadership qualities make him an excellent choice to follow Larry’s accomplished tenure,” said Kent Williams, executive vice president of sales and marketing. “We are confident in his ability to continue strengthening customer relationships and driving sales growth throughout Texas.”

Harris joined Averitt in 2013 as the Oklahoma City service center director. He later served as the on-site manager for one of Averitt’s dedicated accounts in Vance, Alabama, for six years before being promoted to Houston service center director in 2022.

In his new position, Harris will focus on enhancing Averitt’s sales strategies and ensuring customers in Texas receive tailored transportation and supply chain solutions.