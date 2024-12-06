Deadline Extended: Nominations for TCA’s Professional Drivers of the Year will remain open through Monday Dec. 9

Due to feedback from its members, the TCA is extending the nomination deadline for the 2025 TCA Professional Drivers of the Year Award through the weekend to close of business Monday, Dec. 9.

“This means you now have the weekend to submit your nominations for the drivers in your fleet who exemplify safety, leadership, and dedication to our industry and their communities,” the TCA said in a press release.

The prestigious award honors five professional drivers, each receiving a $20,000 prize and year-long recognition at TCA events and in industry publications. To qualify, drivers must be nominated by their employer and work for a TCA carrier member. Nominees should demonstrate a strong commitment to safety, show leadership on and off the road and make meaningful contributions to their company or the industry.

“Thanks to the generous support of our sponsors, Love’s Travel Stops and Cummins Inc., this program shines a spotlight on the very best in the truckload industry,” the TCA said. “Don’t miss this final opportunity to recognize the drivers who go above and beyond. Nominate your outstanding team members today.”

Winners will be honored during TCA’s Annual Convention in Phoenix, Ariz., from March 15-18, 2025.