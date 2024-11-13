Chris MacDonald takes the helm as executive vice president of sales, telematics at Transflo

TAMPA, Fla. — Transflo has appointed Chris MacDonald as executive vice president of Sales, Telematics to lead the company’s sales strategy for telematics and fleet management solutions, driving revenue growth and expanding Transflo’s reach.

“I am thrilled to join Transflo at a pivotal time for connected technologies in the transportation industry,” MacDonald said. “Transflo’s comprehensive suite of workflow automation solutions empowers fleets to excel. The company’s strong commitment to innovation and its track record of solving complex customer challenges truly set it apart as an industry leader. I look forward to collaborating with the team to build impactful partnerships and deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

According to a press release, with extensive experience in the transportation technology space, including executive leadership roles at Orbcomm, MacDonald brings a wealth of expertise in delivering SaaS and IoT-based telematics solutions that empower fleets to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

“We are delighted to welcome Chris MacDonald to the Transflo team,” said Renee Krug, CEO of Transflo. “Chris has a remarkable track record of helping fleets succeed with innovative technologies, and his leadership will be critical as we continue to grow our connected fleet solutions portfolio. His deep knowledge of the logistics industry and telematics aligns perfectly with our mission to support carriers with data-driven solutions for better safety, compliance, and performance.”

At Orbcomm, MacDonald held multiple senior leadership positions, most recently as senior vice president North American Sales, where he led sales initiatives across North America, focusing on IoT, telematics, and fleet management solutions into Transportation, Maritime and Heavy Industries markets. During his 15-year tenure, he played a pivotal role in expanding Orbcomm’s customer base and driving adoption of smart technology solutions that reduced costs and improved fleet visibility for transportation providers. His experience working closely with trucking companies and logistics firms makes him uniquely suited to support Transflo’s growth trajectory and will also deepen connectivity with Transflo customers, according to the release.

“With Transflo continuing to expand its portfolio of telematics and fleet management solutions, MacDonald’s leadership will play a vital role in scaling Transflo’s offerings to help carriers leverage data for operational excellence and safety improvements,” the company said in the release.