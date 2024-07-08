Diesel fuel prices continue to rise

Diesel prices continue to rise for the third straight week.

According to data released on Monday by the Petroleum Administration for Defense District, the overall national average price per gallon for diesel went up more than five cents to $3.865 per gallon.

The sharpest increase was in the midwest where prices went from $3.729 to $3.803. Two weeks ago the midwest average price stood at $3.662 meaning prices have spiked in the region by nearly 14 cents per gallon in just two weeks.

The second largest increase came on the east coast where prices rose from $3.898 to $3.934.

The only region of the country that reported any decline was the west coast minus California where the price dipped only slightly from $4.039 to $4.018.

California’s prices rose by four cents from $4.915 to $4.955.